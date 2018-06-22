Global
FIA F2 Paul Ricard Practice report

Paul Ricard F2: Norris leads Russell in practice

By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
22/06/2018 01:05

McLaren junior Lando Norris led fellow Formula 1 reserve driver George Russell in Formula 2 practice at Paul Ricard.

Norris – who is at the top of the F2 championship standings with the Carlin team and has a new engine for this round – led for the majority of the session, logging a 1m45.562s early on which was good enough to keep him top despite a moment at Turn 11.

He was followed by Mercedes junior Russell, who is hoping to rebound after two DNFs at the last round in Monaco, having crashed out in both races.

The latest of the top five pace-setters to record his fastest lap was Maxi Gunther, who stole third with 22 minutes remaining in the 45-minute session.

The drivers topping the session all set their times relatively early, and few improved later on as the circuit temperature exceeded 45 degrees centigrade.

Prema’s Nyck de Vries, Norris’s fellow McLaren junior, took fourth, while Louis Deletraz rounded out the top five to kick off what the Swiss driver describes as “almost a home round”.

Alexander Albon of DAMS missed much of the session due to a throttle sensor issue, but rejoined late on to post the sixth-fastest time.

One spot ahead of Albon in second in the title standings, Artem Markelov ended his session with 22 minutes left on the clock as he spun at Turn 6.

The Russian Time driver had been ninth overall at that point, and only dropped one spot to round out the top 10.

Instead, the closest driver to Albon was Luca Ghiotto, heading Russell’s ART Grand Prix teammate Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany, the only driver yet to score a point in this year’s races.

Session results

Cla#DriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 19 united_kingdom Lando Norris united_kingdom Carlin 20 1'45.562  
2 8 united_kingdom George Russell france ART Grand Prix 19 1'45.645 0.083
3 11 germany Maximilian Gunther united_kingdom Arden International 21 1'45.700 0.138
4 4 netherlands Nyck de Vries italy Prema Powerteam 17 1'45.788 0.226
5 20 switzerland Louis Deletraz czech_republic Charouz Racing System 18 1'46.105 0.543
6 5 thailand Alexander Albon france DAMS 13 1'46.121 0.559
7 14 italy Luca Ghiotto spain Campos Racing 18 1'46.346 0.784
8 7 united_kingdom Jack Aitken france ART Grand Prix 19 1'46.370 0.808
9 15 israel Roy Nissany spain Campos Racing 20 1'46.423 0.861
10 1 russia Artem Markelov russia RUSSIAN TIME 10 1'46.483 0.921
11 21 italy Antonio Fuoco czech_republic Charouz Racing System 17 1'46.492 0.930
12 18 brazil Sergio Sette Camara united_kingdom Carlin 19 1'46.552 0.990
13 9 spain Roberto Merhi netherlands MP Motorsport 18 1'46.659 1.097
14 17 united_states Santino Ferrucci italy Trident 16 1'46.667 1.105
15 3 indonesia Sean Gelael italy Prema Powerteam 17 1'46.868 1.306
16 6 canada Nicholas Latifi france DAMS 18 1'46.909 1.347
17 10 switzerland Ralph Boschung netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'47.026 1.464
18 16 india Arjun Maini italy Trident 19 1'47.142 1.580
19 2 japan Tadasuke Makino russia RUSSIAN TIME 16 1'47.418 1.856
20 12 japan Nirei Fukuzumi united_kingdom Arden International 18 1'47.624 2.062
