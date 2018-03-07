Global
FIA F2 Testing report

Norris leads Carlin 1-2 on Day 2 of Paul Ricard test

Sergio Sette Camara, Carlin
Alexander Albon, DAMS
Jack Aitken, ART Grand Prix
Arjun Maini, Trident
Oliver Rowland, DAMS
By: Phillip Horton, Journalist
07/03/2018 04:51

Lando Norris remained at the top of the timesheets as he led a Carlin one-two during the second day of Formula 2 testing at Paul Ricard on Wednesday.

Norris – McLaren's Formula 1 reserve driver – clocked the fastest time during the morning session and remained unbeaten across the remainder of the day's running.

Norris' time of 1m42.226s was over eight tenths faster than his Tuesday benchmark as he wound up 0.161s clear of Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara, whose best time also came in the morning.

However, unlike in Tuesday's wet/dry running, Norris did not lead both sessions, with Alexander Albon heading the times during the afternoon action.

Albon, who has switched to DAMS after racing for ART last season, placed third overall on the combined timesheets, within two tenths of Norris' fastest effort.

Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken was fourth, in front of Louis Deletraz, driving for series newcomers Charouz, the team which guided Pietro Fittipaldi to the 2017 Formula 3.5 title.

GP3 graduate Arjun Maini finished sixth for Trident as his morning time eclipsed Prema's Nyck de Vries by just 0.001s, the Dutchman placing runner-up to ex GP3 teammate Albon across the afternoon action.

Williams junior Oliver Rowland, testing once more for DAMS in place of the unwell Nicholas Latifi, wound up eighth, in front of Mercedes-backed GP3 champion George Russell (ART) and Honda protege Nirei Fukuzumi (Arden).

Test results:

Pos.Driver Entrant  MorningAfternoon 
 Lando Norris Carlin 1'42.226  1'43.375
 Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1'42.387 1'43.391
 3   Alexander Albon DAMS 1'43.197 1'42.406
 Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1'42.566 1'44.745
 Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'42.698 1'42.803
 Arjun Maini Trident 1'42.700 1'42.903
 7   Nyck de Vries Prema Racing 1'43.008 1'42.701
  8   Oliver Rowland DAMS 1'43.363 1'42.840
 George Russell ART Grand Prix 1'42.951 1'45.980
  10   Nirei Fukuzumi Arden 1'43.343 1'43.081
11   Luca Ghiotto Campos Racing 1'43.197 1'43.720
 12   Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1'43.608 1'43.324
 13   Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 1'44.893 1'43.328
14   Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'43.345 1'44.055
15   Artem Markelov Russian Time 1'44.564 1'43.495
 16   Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1'43.766 1'43.583
17   Santino Ferrucci Trident 1'43.720 1'44.020
18   Maximilian Gunther BWT Arden 1'44.207 1'54.558
19   Tadasuke Makino Russian Time 1'45.872 1'44.380
20   Roy Nissany Campos Racing 1'44.626 1'46.968
0 shares
