Norris leads Carlin 1-2 on Day 2 of Paul Ricard test

Lando Norris remained at the top of the timesheets as he led a Carlin one-two during the second day of Formula 2 testing at Paul Ricard on Wednesday.

Norris – McLaren's Formula 1 reserve driver – clocked the fastest time during the morning session and remained unbeaten across the remainder of the day's running.

Norris' time of 1m42.226s was over eight tenths faster than his Tuesday benchmark as he wound up 0.161s clear of Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara, whose best time also came in the morning.

However, unlike in Tuesday's wet/dry running, Norris did not lead both sessions, with Alexander Albon heading the times during the afternoon action.

Albon, who has switched to DAMS after racing for ART last season, placed third overall on the combined timesheets, within two tenths of Norris' fastest effort.

Renault F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken was fourth, in front of Louis Deletraz, driving for series newcomers Charouz, the team which guided Pietro Fittipaldi to the 2017 Formula 3.5 title.

GP3 graduate Arjun Maini finished sixth for Trident as his morning time eclipsed Prema's Nyck de Vries by just 0.001s, the Dutchman placing runner-up to ex GP3 teammate Albon across the afternoon action.

Williams junior Oliver Rowland, testing once more for DAMS in place of the unwell Nicholas Latifi, wound up eighth, in front of Mercedes-backed GP3 champion George Russell (ART) and Honda protege Nirei Fukuzumi (Arden).

Test results:

Pos. Driver Entrant Morning Afternoon 1 Lando Norris Lando Norris Carlin 1'42.226 1'43.375 2 Sergio Sette Camara Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1'42.387 1'43.391 3 Alexander Albon Alexander Albon DAMS 1'43.197 1'42.406 4 Jack Aitken Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1'42.566 1'44.745 5 Louis Deletraz Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'42.698 1'42.803 6 Arjun Maini Arjun Maini Trident 1'42.700 1'42.903 7 Nyck de Vries Nyck de Vries Prema Racing 1'43.008 1'42.701 8 Oliver Rowland Oliver Rowland DAMS 1'43.363 1'42.840 9 George Russell George Russell ART Grand Prix 1'42.951 1'45.980 10 Nirei Fukuzumi Nirei Fukuzumi Arden 1'43.343 1'43.081 11 Luca Ghiotto Luca Ghiotto Campos Racing 1'43.197 1'43.720 12 Antonio Fuoco Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1'43.608 1'43.324 13 Roberto Merhi Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 1'44.893 1'43.328 14 Sean Gelael Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'43.345 1'44.055 15 Artem Markelov Artem Markelov Russian Time 1'44.564 1'43.495 16 Ralph Boschung Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1'43.766 1'43.583 17 Santino Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci Trident 1'43.720 1'44.020 18 Maximilian Gunther Maximilian Gunther BWT Arden 1'44.207 1'54.558 19 Tadasuke Makino Tadasuke Makino Russian Time 1'45.872 1'44.380 20 Roy Nissany Roy Nissany Campos Racing 1'44.626 1'46.968