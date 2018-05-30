Norris: "Frickin' fast" Sette Camara key to Carlin's F2 form

McLaren Formula 1 junior and Formula 2 points leader Lando Norris believes his injured teammate Sergio Sette Camara has been key to Carlin’s strong start this year.

Sette Camara was on the podium in both races of the Bahrain openers, but his points tally took a hit due to major reliability problems in Baku and Barcelona.

A crash in Monaco qualifying meant the former Red Bull junior missed both of the weekend's races with a hand injury, although he expects to be ready for the next round of the championship at Paul Ricard on June 22-24.

Despite the Brazilian's troubles, Carlin still lead the Formula 2 points standings by 33 points over ART Grand Prix.

“I’m gutted for Sergio,” said Norris, who is 52 points clear of Sette Camara after four rounds. “He’s done so well and been so frickin’ fast, but just so unlucky.

“People don’t realise how fast he is and how much he’s pushed me already this season. “He deserves a lot more.

“He’s helped me on a lot of things. He’s helped me and the team improve beyond the level we are.

“His mentality, the way he goes about things, he’s very different to other people in the way he approaches things, in a good way.

"Every race we’ve gone to there’s been something he’s known that no one else has.

"He’s been very good at turning up and nailing that first lap."

Sette Camara was due to start fourth in the Monaco feature race based on the time he set on his penultimate lap - but he then hit the wall at the exit of St Devote after carrying too much speed into the corner, and was forced onto the sidelines.

“I respect the decision of the F1 doctor, it was on the conservative end but the doctors after said ‘maybe it is better you didn’t race’,” Sette Camara told Motorsport.com.

“I was really disappointed. I can move all my fingers and I have strength, so I couldn’t see why I wasn’t allowed to race, but of course it is not my decision. I’ll be ready for Paul Ricard.”

Sette Camara will return to Brazil from his base in Spain for a short period of time to recuperate. He will rest for a week before undergoing physiotherapy to be ready in time for Paul Ricard.

When asked what exactly his injury was, he said: “I don’t want to say exactly what happened, but it’s a few weeks recovery.

“Sometimes people make an over-exaggeration about it.”

While he trails Norris by a vast amount, he is only 25 points behind Artem Markelov and Alexander Albon, who are tied for second.