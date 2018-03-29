Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
FIA F2 Breaking news

Nissany firms up F2 switch with Campos

0 shares
Nissany firms up F2 switch with Campos
Roy Nissany, Campos Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Vexatec Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Vexatec Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Racing
Roy Nissany, Campos Vexatec Racing
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
29/03/2018 11:47

Israeli racing driver Roy Nissany will join Campos Racing for a debut season in Formula 2, the team has announced.

Nissany, the 23-year-old son of former Formula 1 tester Chanoch, will partner F2 race winner Luca Ghiotto at the Spanish outfit.

"I'm delighted to start working with Roy," team principal Adrian Campos said. "I have been closely following his career for the past two years and I think he has huge potential to unlock.

"As always, we will do everything we can to help him achieve success. He will improve throughout the season and certainly there is a bright future ahead for him."

Nissany will be entering his ninth full-time season in junior single-seaters, having progressed from ADAC Formel Masters to European F3 and then Formula V8 3.5.

He spent three seasons in the now-defunct 3.5-litre category, winning four races in that time.

The Israeli drove the new Dallara F2 2018 for Campos in both pre-season tests in Paul Ricard and Bahrain.

"From my short experience with the team I have already felt a great bond, both with the people and the car," Nissany said.

"We are already determinedly working on preparations for the first race, and I am well confident we can develop ourselves in synergy and reach our goals."

Nissany's confirmations means the F2 grid for 2018 is now closer to being complete, with just three seats yet to be officially filled - one at MP Motorsport and three at DAMS.

Of those three, the DAMS seats are expected to be taken up by Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

The F2 season will kick off on April 7-8 in support of Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix.

2018 F2 entry list:

Team Drivers
 Russian Time

 Artem Markelov

 Tadasuke Makino
 Prema

 Nyck de Vries

 Sean Gelael
 DAMS

TBA

TBA
 ART

 Jack Aitken

 George Russell
 MP Motorsport

Ralph Boschung

TBA
 Arden

 Nirei Fukuzumi

 Maximilian Gunther
 Campos

 Luca Ghiotto

Roy Nissany
 Trident

 Santino Ferrucci

 Arjun Maini
 Carlin

 Lando Norris

 Sergio Sette Camara
 Charouz

 Antonio Fuoco

 Louis Deletraz

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series FIA F2
Drivers Roy Nissany
Teams Campos Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the FIA F2 main page