Nissany firms up F2 switch with Campos

Israeli racing driver Roy Nissany will join Campos Racing for a debut season in Formula 2, the team has announced.

Nissany, the 23-year-old son of former Formula 1 tester Chanoch, will partner F2 race winner Luca Ghiotto at the Spanish outfit.

"I'm delighted to start working with Roy," team principal Adrian Campos said. "I have been closely following his career for the past two years and I think he has huge potential to unlock.

"As always, we will do everything we can to help him achieve success. He will improve throughout the season and certainly there is a bright future ahead for him."

Nissany will be entering his ninth full-time season in junior single-seaters, having progressed from ADAC Formel Masters to European F3 and then Formula V8 3.5.

He spent three seasons in the now-defunct 3.5-litre category, winning four races in that time.

The Israeli drove the new Dallara F2 2018 for Campos in both pre-season tests in Paul Ricard and Bahrain.

"From my short experience with the team I have already felt a great bond, both with the people and the car," Nissany said.

"We are already determinedly working on preparations for the first race, and I am well confident we can develop ourselves in synergy and reach our goals."

Nissany's confirmations means the F2 grid for 2018 is now closer to being complete, with just three seats yet to be officially filled - one at MP Motorsport and three at DAMS.

Of those three, the DAMS seats are expected to be taken up by Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

The F2 season will kick off on April 7-8 in support of Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix.

2018 F2 entry list:

Team Drivers Russian Time Artem Markelov Tadasuke Makino Prema Nyck de Vries Sean Gelael DAMS TBA TBA ART Jack Aitken George Russell MP Motorsport Ralph Boschung TBA Arden Nirei Fukuzumi Maximilian Gunther Campos Luca Ghiotto Roy Nissany Trident Santino Ferrucci Arjun Maini Carlin Lando Norris Sergio Sette Camara Charouz Antonio Fuoco Louis Deletraz