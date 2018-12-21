Nicolas Todt sells shareholding in ART Grand Prix

Todt, who looks after the careers of drivers including Charles Leclerc and Felipe Massa in his All Road Management stable, has sold his interest in the French junior racing team to its other shareholders.

"I am very proud to have contributed to the creation and development of this team, which has always enjoyed great success,” said Todt, who joined forces with Vasseur’s ASM team to set up what has become a multiple championship-winning outfit in F1's feeder categories.

“ART Grand Prix has allowed the emergence of young talents at all levels of the company: mechanics, engineers and of course drivers who are the visible part of this iceberg and some of whom have subsequently made their mark in the history of F1.

“My experience at ART Grand Prix has been rich in lessons as well as a catalyst for my activities in motorsport.

“I wish ART Grand Prix and all those who are associated with it to continue on the same path of excellence and to fight at the forefront in the various championships in which they will participate”.

Vasseur said ART’s success would not have been possible without Todt’s input.

“I founded ART Grand Prix with Nicolas at a time when pooling our individual areas of expertise could benefit all parties involved,” said Vasseur.

“There has certainly been synergy since its birth in 2004, with ART Grand Prix achieving most of the goals it had set and Nicolas playing a large part in the overall success of the company.

“Without him, this development would not have been possible.

“Today the evolution of ART Grand Prix, mine and that of Nicolas, naturally led us to take different paths in a win-win strategy that will allow everyone to continue their career in the best conditions.

“I thank Nicolas for these years of collaboration which have been extremely rich in results and wish him the best for 2019 and the years to come”.

ART has won titles in GP2/F2, F3 and GP3 with drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Nico Hulkenberg, Jules Bianchi, Stoffel Vandoorne, George Russell (pictured below), Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Gutierrez, Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc.