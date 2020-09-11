Top events
FIA F2 / Mugello / Practice report

Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice

shares
comments
Mugello F2: Red Bull junior Vips quickest in practice
By:

Red Bull junior Juri Vips was fastest in Formula 2 practice at Mugello, edging series veteran Luca Ghiotto by just 0.089 seconds.

20-year-old Vips is competing in his third weekend in F2 with DAMS, deputising for the injured Sean Gelael.  

Vips is yet to score a point in the championship after placing one position out of the points in each of his first four races.  

He topped practice with a 1m31.474s, just ahead of Hitech GP’s Luca Ghiotto. MP Motorsport’s Felipe Drugovich rounded out the top three.  

Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda was fourth fastest ahead of ex-Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum, who lost his second sprint race victory of the year last Sunday at Spa after failing to provide an adequate fuel sample.   

Trident’s Marino Sato has finished no higher than 13th place this year, but recorded the sixth quickest time of the 45-minute session. 

Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken finished the session with the seventh-fastest time but crashed at the final corner with around 10 minutes to go. 

Campos Racing’s Aitken locked up, slid through the gravel and ended up in the wall at the final sweeping corner.  

Hitech’s Nikita Mazepin, Renault junior Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) and Trident’s Roy Nissany rounded out the top 10.  

Haas F1 reserve driver Louis Deletraz was 11th ahead of Prema’s Ferrari juniors Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman.  

Championship leader Callum Ilott (UNI-Virtuosi) and his Ferrari stablemate Marcus Armstrong (ART) completed the top 15.  

HWA’s Jake Hughes edged Trident’s Lirim Zendeli by just 0.008s in FIA Formula 3 practice as the final round of the season commenced.  

Six drivers are in mathematical contention for the title with Renault junior Oscar Piastri currently enjoying an eight-point advantage over his Prema teammate Logan Sargeant at the top of the drivers’ championship.  

Both drivers will serve grid penalties for causing incidents at last weekend’s Monza round, with Piastri set to drop five places on the grid while Sargeant will drop three spots.  

Sargeant placed eighth in practice and Piastri could only manage the 13th fastest time.  

Their nearest championship rival Theo Pourchaire, who sits 24 points adrift of Piastri, was fifth quickest in practice for ART Grand Prix.  

Mugello FIA F2 - Practice results: 

Pos # Driver Team time gap
1 1 EST Jüri Vips DAMS 1'31.474  
2 25 ITA Luca Ghiotto Hitech Grand Prix 1'31.563 0.089
3 15 BRA Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1'31.705 0.231
4 7 JPN Yuki Tsunoda Carlin 1'31.757 0.283
5 2 GBR Dan Ticktum DAMS 1'31.882 0.408
6 23 JPN Marino Sato Trident 1'31.968 0.494
7 9 GBR Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'32.061 0.587
8 24 RUS Nikita Mazepin Hitech Grand Prix 1'32.097 0.623
9 6 DEN Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'32.101 0.627
10 22 ISR Roy Nissany Trident 1'32.217 0.743
11 11 SUI Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'32.296 0.822
12 20 GER Mick Schumacher PREMA Racing 1'32.331 0.857
13 21 RUS Robert Shwartzman PREMA Racing 1'32.408 0.934
14 4 GBR Callum Ilott UNI-Virtuosi 1'32.419 0.945
15 5 AUS Marcus Armstrong ART Grand Prix 1'32.451 0.977
16 12 BRA Pedro Piquet Charouz Racing System 1'32.608 1.134
17 3 CHN Zhou Guanyu UNI-Virtuosi 1'32.682 1.208
18 16 RUS Artem Markelov BWT HWA Racelab 1'33.010 1.536
19 8 IND Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1'33.016 1.542
20 17 FRA Giuliano Alesi BWT HWA Racelab 1'33.143 1.669
21 14 JPN Nobuharu Matsushita MP Motorsport 1'33.695 2.221
22 10 BRA Guilherme Samaia Campos Racing 1'34.021 2.547
Series FIA F2

Series FIA F2
Event Mugello
Drivers Jüri Vips
Teams DAMS
Author Josh Suttill

