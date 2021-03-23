Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
25 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
FIA F2 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

By:

MP Motorsport has confirmed Richard Verschoor will make his FIA Formula 2 Championship debut with the team at Bahrain this weekend.

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

The FIA Formula 3 graduate has been heavily linked to a promotion to the Dutch squad's F2 programme, with an appearance at the pre-season test only serving to strengthen speculation.

MP Motorsport has today confirmed via social media that Verschoor will indeed join the team for the F2 season opener, although Motorsport.com understands the deal is just for Bahrain at this stage. The seat was the last to be filled on the 2021 F2 grid.

Verschoor, who was 14th fastest overall in the test, will join fellow F3 alumni Lirim Zendeli at the squad in what is an all-new line-up for the team this year.

"Get ready for the first Formula 2 round, where we will continue racing with our testing line up from 2 weeks ago," MP Motorsport posted on Twitter.

"Our drivers, Lirim and Richard, are ready to hit the track and fight for points."

The 20-year-old Dutchman has long been associated with MP Motorsport having first raced with the squad in the 2016 Spanish and SMP F4 championships, which he won.

He was also a winner of the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in 2019.

Last year he raced with the squad in FIA Formula 3, scoring 13 top 10 finishes, including a podium at the Red Bull Ring, on his way to ninth overall in his second full F3 season.

MP Motorsport is expected to unveil a brand new livery on both its cars on Friday before action begins.

Verschoor is not the only driver on the grid racing under a one-race deal, after Trident announced countryman Bent Viscaal would be joining them for the opening race. However, Viscaal is intending to secure an agreement to be on the grid for the full year.

The F2 season will officially commence with the field set to contest a 45-minute practice session ahead of the debut of the series's new qualifying format.

As per new sporting regulations, the qualifying session will see the top 10 inverted on the grid for Race 1 on Saturday. The session will also set the starting order for Sunday's feature race.

FIA Formula 2 Championship 2021 line-up:
 
Prema Racing: Robert Shwartzman, Oscar Piastri
UNI-Virtuosi: Felipe Drugovich, Guanyu Zhou
Carlin: Jehan Daruvala, Dan Ticktum
Hitech Grand Prix: Juri Vips, Liam Lawson
ART Grand Prix: Theo Pourchaire, Christian Lundgaard
MP Motorsport: Lirim Zendeli, Richard Verschoor
Charouz Racing System: David Beckmann, Guilherme Samaia
DAMS: Marcus Armstrong, Roy Nissany
Campos Racing: Ralph Boschung, Gianluca Petecof
HWA Racelab: Matteo Nannini, Alessio Deledda
Trident: Bent Viscaal, Marino Sato

 

shares
comments
F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Previous article

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Drivers Richard Verschoor
Teams MP Motorsport
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

4h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

2h
3
Formula 1

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

4h
4
World Superbike

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

3h
5
IndyCar

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor

2h
Latest news
MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain
F2

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

25m
F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
F2

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

1h
Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met
F2

Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met

Mar 22, 2021
Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
F2

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

Mar 22, 2021
Shwartzman new F2 hard tyres “much more complicated”
F2

Shwartzman new F2 hard tyres “much more complicated”

Mar 10, 2021
Latest videos
F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses 06:32
FIA F2
Feb 1, 2021

F1’s feeder series champions – hits and misses

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel 28:56
FIA F2
Jun 30, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Bruno Michel

Remembering Anthoine Hubert 14:16
FIA F2
Sep 2, 2019

Remembering Anthoine Hubert

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains 01:50
FIA F2
Jul 27, 2019

What is the difference between F1 and F2? Mick Schumacher explains

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2 02:38
FIA F2
Jul 11, 2019

Mick Schumacher explains the gulf between F3 and F2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

More from
Richard Verschoor
Verschoor to fill vacant MP Motorsport seat in Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Verschoor to fill vacant MP Motorsport seat in Bahrain F2 test

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Macau winner Verschoor stays in F3 with MP Motorsport

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering Macau GP
F3 / Breaking news

Macau winner Verschoor had bent steering

More from
MP Motorsport
Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Merhi in the frame for F2 return after two-year absence

MP Motorsport names Zendeli as first 2021 F2 signing
FIA F2 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport names Zendeli as first 2021 F2 signing

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead Bahrain
FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Drugovich wins, Ilott cuts into Schumacher's lead

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance Prime

How Mick Schumacher earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2021
How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance Prime

How Aitken’s fortunes turned around for his shock F1 chance

As a consequence of George Russell's step up to Mercedes to cover for the COVID-positive Lewis Hamilton, Jack Aitken will make his Formula 1 debut for Williams at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Long on F1's peripheries, Aitken finally has a chance to shine.

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020
How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat Prime

How F1's foundation has responded to the coronavirus threat

While Formula 1 felt the public brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus also put the Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories on hiatus. But their roles in feeding F1 with drivers meant their survival was crucial to their parent series' long-term future

FIA F2
Jun 11, 2020
The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status Prime

The year Leclerc fully revealed his star status

In the latest feature in our series looking back on the 2010s, we revisit Charles Leclerc's sensational Formula 2 season - where he strode among on-track highs and lows, as well as tragedy away from motorsport, to earn a place on the Formula 1 grid

Formula 1
Dec 26, 2019
From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family Prime

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

It wasn't long ago F2 drivers couldn't even get passes to the F1 paddock. Now, as Ross Brawn and Bruno Michel explain, attitudes are totally different

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2019
How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2 Prime

How Schumacher is really doing in Formula 2

Mick Schumacher's first victory in Formula 2 ignited a media frenzy, but how has Schumacher handled the pressure, and has he shown Formula 1 potential? Here's the story of his season to date

FIA F2
Aug 7, 2019
Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'? Prime

Can F2's underrated star 'do an Albon'?

There's a driver on the 2019 Formula 2 grid that has shown plenty of promise over the years, but is still a step away from making it to the top level. But one current F1 rookie's journey to grand prix racing has given this underrated driver hope.

FIA F2
Jul 19, 2019

Trending Today

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Is Mercedes in trouble or is it part of a plan?

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault committed to Formula 1 "for eternity" through Alpine

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Ducati unveils 2021 World Superbike challenger

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

AJ Foyt Racing reveals ROKiT as Bourdais’ primary sponsor

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Obituary

Obituary: Johnny Dumfries, 1958-2021

Latest news

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

MP Motorsport confirms Verschoor for Bahrain

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 boss confident new format won’t trigger "funny games”

Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Piastri: More F1 opportunities to arrive if F2 targets met

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Hybrid and biofuel talks underway for F1 feeder series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.