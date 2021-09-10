Tickets Subscribe
Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
FIA F2 / Monza Practice report

Monza F2: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

By:

Dan Ticktum topped FIA Formula 2 practice in Monza, leading Formula 1 hopeful Theo Pourchaire and Carlin teammate Jehan Daruvala.

Monza F2: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

The Brit set a 1m33.042s in the first session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, leading by over two tenths from second-placed Pourchaire, driving for ART.

Daruvala finished in third, with David Beckmann, who replaces Matteo Nannini at Campos Racing, in fourth.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished in fifth place, just three tenths behind the leader, while just one second separated the top 11.

ART’s Christian Lundgaard was first out on track for the 45-minute session at Monza, the first F2 round since Silverstone in July.

Ten minutes in, Liam Lawson set the initial benchmark with a 1m34.613s before several other drivers put in fast laps and Ticktum took the top spot with a 1m33.189s.

Marcus Armstrong was struggling with his DAMS-run car, failing to set a representative lap and returning to the pits with an issue, before eventually managing to complete four laps by the end of the session.

Ralph Boschung was also forced to return to the pits with a problem, almost grounding to a halt upon entry before eventually making it over the line before the Campos mechanics pushed his car back to the garage.

Into the last third of the session, Ticktum remained at top of the timesheets, having bettered his earlier time by almost two tenths, followed by Pourchaire and Red Bull junior Daruvala.

The virtual safety car was out with 10 minutes to go after Roy Nissany suffered a huge old-school engine blowout on the exit of the Ascari chicane, with huge plumes of smoke billowing from his DAMS car.

Alessio Deledda got in the way of Daruvala while the Carlin driver was on a flying lap, locking up and bumping across the kerb at the chicane, before the Italian also blocked UNI Virtuosi’s Zhou out of the corner.

Enzo Fittipaldi finished 20th in his debut session in F2, having stepped up to the Charouz team to replace Beckmann.

Jake Hughes, returning to the grid to fill in for an injured Jack Aitken at HWA, finished in P16.

F2 Monza - Practice results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.042  
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'33.267 0.225
3 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.275 0.233
4 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 1'33.409 0.367
5 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.425 0.383
6 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'33.504 0.462
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'33.508 0.466
8 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'33.662 0.620
9 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.683 0.641
10 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.721 0.679
11 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.781 0.739
12 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'33.785 0.743
13 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'33.840 0.798
14 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'33.892 0.850
15 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.927 0.885
16 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'34.052 1.010
17 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.156 1.114
18 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'34.229 1.187
19 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'34.386 1.344
20 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.660 1.618
21 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'35.790 2.748
22 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'52.651 19.609
View full results
