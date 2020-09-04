Top events
FIA F2 / Monza / Practice report

Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice

shares
comments
Monza F2: Tsunoda leads Lundgaard in practice
By:

Red Bull and Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda topped Formula 2 practice at Monza, one week after taking his maiden F2 feature race win.

Carlin driver Tsunoda, who is set to drive for AlphaTauri in Formula 1’s post-season rookie test in December, set a 1m32.169s halfway through the 45-minute session.  

This benchmark remained unbeaten with Renault junior Christian Lundgaard coming the closest with a lap 0.058s adrift of Tsunoda’s time.  

ART Grand Prix driver Lundgaard struggled for pace early in the session but was one of the only drivers to improve in the final 10 minutes.  

Nikita Mazepin, who lost the Spa feature win to Tsunoda due to a post-race penalty, completed the top three for Hitech GP.  

DAMS’ Dan Ticktum, who missed last Friday’s practice session due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, set the fourth-fastest time ahead of Ferrari junior Marcus Armstrong, who is yet to score a point since the second Red Bull Ring round.  

Armstrong’s Ferrari stablemates Callum Ilott (Virtuosi) and Mick Schumacher (Prema) posted the sixth and seventh fastest efforts respectively.  

Pedro Piquet was eighth-quickest for Charouz Racing System ahead of Italian series veteran Luca Ghiotto and Williams F1 reserve driver Jack Aitken.  

Another Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi, who crashed exiting the pitlane in practice at Spa, enjoyed a quieter run to set the 11th fastest time of the session.  

New championship leader Robert Shwartzman was the slowest of the five Ferrari juniors in 12th place for Prema, over seven-tenths off Tsunoda’s time.  

Red Bull junior Juri Vips, who is participating in his second F2 weekend with DAMS, was 15th fastest.  

Trident’s Roy Nissany, fresh from edging four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel in his second F1 free practice outing for Williams, recorded the 18th quickest time in F2 practice.  

There was a brief virtual safety car period with just over 20 minutes of the session remaining when Campos Racing’s Guilherme Samaia pulled off the circuit on the exit of the first chicane with smoke billowing out of the rear of his car.  

Monza F2 - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'32.169  
2 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'32.227 0.058
3 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'32.232 0.063
4 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'32.444 0.275
5 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'32.522 0.353
6 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'32.632 0.463
7 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.637 0.468
8 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'32.652 0.483
9 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'32.695 0.526
10 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'32.726 0.557
11 17 France Giuliano Alesi Germany HWA AG 1'32.852 0.683
12 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.917 0.748
13 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'32.929 0.760
14 14 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.946 0.777
15 1 Estonia Jüri Vips France DAMS 1'33.016 0.847
16 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'33.030 0.861
17 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'33.194 1.025
18 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'33.230 1.061
19 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'33.249 1.080
20 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.465 1.296
21 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'33.485 1.316
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'34.090 1.921
View full results
About this article

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Josh Suttill

