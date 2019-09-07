Top events
FIA F2 / Monza / Race report

Monza F2: Matsushita wins, de Vries last-to-third

shares
comments
Monza F2: Matsushita wins, de Vries last-to-third
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 4:08 PM

Honda Formula 1 junior Nobuharu Matsushita took his second Formula 2 win of the year at Monza ahead of a charging Luca Ghiotto, as Nyck de Vries recovered from last to third.

Matsushita took the lead at the Variante della Roggia on lap four of 30 and a rapid pitstop from his Carlin squad meant he emerged comfortably ahead of polesitter Callum Ilott.

Ilott, the Sauber Junior Team's sole driver this weekend, closed the gap on the medium tyres and worked his way into DRS range, but with less than 10 laps to go, Matsushita cranked up the pace and edged out of reach.

Read Also:

His biggest threat to victory at that point was Ghiotto (UNI-Virtuosi), who started on the medium tyres and was into the top five within two laps from 13th on the grid. 

Ghiotto delivered a near-perfect stint, but a wheel-gun issue robbed him of any chance to fight for the win on his softer rubber in the closing stages. 

Matsushita’s car shed a turning vane with eight laps to go, but it didn’t affect his pace as he stormed to a second race win of the year, making up for an embarrassing spin in mixed conditions in qualifying.

Read Also:

Points leader de Vries was forced to start at the back of the grid due to not having enough fuel after qualifying, robbing him of fourth on the grid. 

The ART Grand Prix driver was into the top six on lap 10 of 30, and was rapid on the medium tyre during the closing stages, reeling in the fading Ilott.

After erasing a gap of over six seconds to Ilott, he took second with four laps to go at Turn 1. 

Subsequently, a charging Ghiotto passed Ilott – whose tyres were finished – with three laps to go, and he dived past de Vries at the entry to the Ascari chicane with two laps remaining to grab second, falling 5.7s shy of victory.

De Vries took third and extended his championship lead, ahead of Sergio Sette Camara of DAMS, but the latter had a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in an earlier battle with de Vries, which meant he fell to fifth behind Ilott.

Jordan King (MP Motorsport) and Giuliano Alesi (Trident) joined Ghiotto in running the alternate strategy and finished sixth and seventh, while Renault junior Jack Aitken will start on pole for Sunday’s reversed-grid race for Campos Racing. 

Prema Racing’s Sean Gelael and MP’s Mahaveer Raghunathan rounded out the top 10.

Nicholas Latifi – de Vries's closest title contender – was involved in contact with Renault junior Guan Yu Zhou, dropping both well down the order. Zhou retired and Latifi took 13th.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 30  
2 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 30 5.7
3 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 30 9.2
4 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 30 17.2
5 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 30 20.4
6 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 30 24.8
7 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 30 32.3
8 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 30 33.0
9 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 30 38.8
10 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 30 72.7
11 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 29 1 lap
12 14 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 29 1 lap
13 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 29 1 lap
  9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 21 8 laps
  7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 13 17 laps
  18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 5 25 laps
  1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1 29 laps
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monza
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Nyck de Vries , Luca Ghiotto , Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams Carlin
Author Jack Benyon

