Previous
FIA F2 / Monza / Race report

Monza F2: Aitken holds off King for Race 2 win

shares
comments
Monza F2: Aitken holds off King for Race 2 win
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 9:49 AM

Renault Formula 1 junior Jack Aitken took a third win of the Formula 2 season in the Monza sprint race following a fierce battle with Jordan King and Callum Ilott.

MP Motorsport driver King shadowed poleman Aitken in the early stages until lap seven of 21, when he made his move at Turn 1, and defended at the Variante della Roggia, where Aitken had to use the kerbs to avoid an incident. 

After a virtual safety car period, Campos Racing’s Aitken got a great run on the main straight and retook the lead into Turn 1.

One lap later, Aitken went off into the run-off again at the Roggia chicane as King had took the inside line and appeared to have the advantage. 

But instead of conceding, Aitken held the lead at the exit as King had to cut the second part of the chicane, allowing Sauber Junior Team driver Ilott to demote King to third.

On the final lap, Ilott made a last-ditch attempt to pass Aitken at Turn 1, but a locked front-left tyre sent him onto the grass, which led to him clipping the wall and spinning. He picked up a puncture and trundled home in 12th.

Aitken was able to escape after Ilott's issues, with King second - although King complained after the race that Aitken had been weaving on the straights in order to break the tow, calling Aitken’s behaviour “dangerous”.

Championship leader Nyck de Vries (ART Grand Prix) had fallen back from the lead group with four laps to go when he had a terrifying moment, having to take to the grass to avoid King after locking up at Turn 1.

Feature race winner Nobuharu Matsushita (Carlin) was third on the road, but a five-second time penalty for a VSC infringement handed third spot back to de Vries. 

Earlier in the race de Vries was fortunate to continue after being hit from behind by Luca Ghiotto (UNI-Virtuosi) at Turn 1 in an optimistic move that pushed de Vries into Sergio Sette Camara’s DAMS car.

The latter spun and had to retire, while Ghiotto pitted for a broken win and finished 15th and last.

Starting 17th after a three-place grid penalty, Guan Yu Zhou (UNI-Virtuosi) delivered fourth after Matsushita’s penalty, narrowly heading off Prema driver Mick Schumacher, who took sixth behind Matsushita from 14th on the grid.

Giuliano Alesi (Trident) and Louis Deletraz (Carlin) completed the scorers in seventh and eighth places.

Championship contender Nicholas Latifi (DAMS) appeared to have an issue as he fell back after running in the top eight early on, finishing 10th.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 21  
2 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 2.764
3 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 21 6.530
4 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 7.612
5 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 21 8.188
6 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 21 8.541
7 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 21 12.851
8 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 21 13.389
9 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 21 13.940
10 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 21 23.091
11 14 Japan Marino Sato Spain Campos Racing 21 29.563
12 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 41.390
13 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 52.478
14 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 21 53.021
15 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 1'32.691
  10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 9 12 Laps
  5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 6 15 Laps
View full results
Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres

Pirelli unveils prototype 18-inch F1 tyres
