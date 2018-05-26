Monaco F2: Fuoco wins crash-filled sprint race

Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco took a lights-to-flag victory in a crash-filled Monaco Formula 2 sprint race, where only 8 drivers finished on the lead lap.

Fuoco led off the line from pole ahead of Norris, who passed Jack Aitken for second with the ART driver retiring in the pits at the end of the opening lap due to an engine failure.

With both Nyck de Vries and Tadasuke Makino stalling, and Luca Ghiotto hitting the stationary Russian Time car of the latter, the virtual safety car was deployed.

Norris closely followed Fuoco when it was back to green but the real safety car made an appearance soon afterwards after the crash of Sean Gelael.

Gelael, who finished second in Friday's feature race, ran on the kerbs on the right-hand corner of the first Swimming Pool chicane.

With the front of his car lifting for a brief moment, Gelael smashed heavily the barriers, but walked away from the incident without a major injury.

Norris put pressure on Fuoco in the first few laps after the restart, but he gave up 1.4s on Lap 13, with the gap increasing to nearly two seconds as a result.

Fuoco's lead increased to four seconds during a brief VSC caused by George Russell hitting the wall before Rascasse, but then the safety car was out again when Alexander Albon collected Roy Nissany in the braking zone into the Nouvelle Chicane.

There were two laps remaining when it was back to green, only for Santino Ferrucci and Nirei Fukuzumi to both go off at Rascasse - with the American reporting "there is something on the track".

The race was not restarted again and Fuoco took the chequered flag first, followed by Norris, Louis Deletraz and Artem Markelov.

Deletraz had to withstand massive pressure from the charging Markelov to claim his maiden F2 podium.

Markelov was fifth early on but after a brave move on Arjun Maini at Rascasse, he was all over Deletraz for several laps.

He was close to passing the Swiss driver at both Massenet and Rascasse on multiple occasions, and the duo made small contact at the final turn, which nearly resulted in a crash.

Roberto Merhi finished fifth ahead of Maini, who accused the Spaniard of overtaking him under the safety car, with Maximilian Gunther taking seventh.

Nicholas Latifi pitted during both VSC stints and ended up grabbing the final point-scoring position in eighth.

De Vries and Ghiotto, both a lap down after their start woes, were the final two drivers to finish the race as Ralph Boschung's MP came to a halt.

