Monaco F2: De Vries dominates practice after Norris clash

Prema driver Nyck de Vries topped the Formula 2 practice at Monaco by a dominant six tenths after damaging his front wing by hitting Lando Norris early in the session.

De Vries was at the end of his in-lap when he nudged the back of fellow McLaren junior Norris' Carlin at Rascasse.

The contact prompted a front wing change for the Dutchman, but Norris managed to continue seemingly unaffected.

Antonio Fuoco was another driver to damage his front wing in the session after hitting the kerbs too hard on the exit of the second Swimming Pool chicane and making contact with the barriers.

After the first few minutes were used for a planned virtual safety car phase, the benchmark time of the 45-minute practice session was frequently lowered by the field.

Ralph Boschung was the first driver to go below 1m30s, but Norris, Artem Markelov, Sergio Sette Camara and Luca Ghiotto all led in the first half of the session.

Norris led his teammate Sette Camara as the final 10 minutes began with a 1m22.340s, but de Vries subsequently set his best time of 1m21.670s.

Norris was also narrowly edged out by Nicholas Latifi, the Canadian jumping up to second minutes after going off at Ste Devote.

Renault junior Jack Aitken made the same mistake but ended up fourth, followed by Sette Camara and DAMS driver Alexander Albon.

Markelov was seventh, the last driver to be less than a second slower than de Vries.

The Russian beat Louis Deletraz by 0.019s as Maximilian Gunther and Ghiotto completed the top 10.

ART's George Russell, having only completed four laps due to an engine failure, ended practice without a representative laptime, more than 20 seconds off the pace.

Practice results