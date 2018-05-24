Global
FIA F2 Monaco Practice report

Monaco F2: De Vries dominates practice after Norris clash

Monaco F2: De Vries dominates practice after Norris clash
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
24/05/2018 08:18

Prema driver Nyck de Vries topped the Formula 2 practice at Monaco by a dominant six tenths after damaging his front wing by hitting Lando Norris early in the session.

De Vries was at the end of his in-lap when he nudged the back of fellow McLaren junior Norris' Carlin at Rascasse.

The contact prompted a front wing change for the Dutchman, but Norris managed to continue seemingly unaffected.

Antonio Fuoco was another driver to damage his front wing in the session after hitting the kerbs too hard on the exit of the second Swimming Pool chicane and making contact with the barriers.

After the first few minutes were used for a planned virtual safety car phase, the benchmark time of the 45-minute practice session was frequently lowered by the field.

Ralph Boschung was the first driver to go below 1m30s, but Norris, Artem Markelov, Sergio Sette Camara and Luca Ghiotto all led in the first half of the session.

Norris led his teammate Sette Camara as the final 10 minutes began with a 1m22.340s, but de Vries subsequently set his best time of 1m21.670s.

Norris was also narrowly edged out by Nicholas Latifi, the Canadian jumping up to second minutes after going off at Ste Devote.

Renault junior Jack Aitken made the same mistake but ended up fourth, followed by Sette Camara and DAMS driver Alexander Albon.

Markelov was seventh, the last driver to be less than a second slower than de Vries.

The Russian beat Louis Deletraz by 0.019s as Maximilian Gunther and Ghiotto completed the top 10.

ART's George Russell, having only completed four laps due to an engine failure, ended practice without a representative laptime, more than 20 seconds off the pace.

Practice results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTimeGap
1 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 23 1'21.670  
2 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 26 1'22.320 0.650
3 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 26 1'22.340 0.670
4 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 25 1'22.526 0.856
5 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 26 1'22.553 0.883
6 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 22 1'22.604 0.934
7 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 27 1'22.656 0.986
8 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 25 1'22.675 1.005
9 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 26 1'22.772 1.102
10 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 24 1'22.810 1.140
11 switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 22 1'22.814 1.144
12 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 27 1'22.860 1.190
13 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 22 1'23.072 1.402
14 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 27 1'23.193 1.523
15 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 23 1'23.253 1.583
16 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 17 1'23.548 1.878
17 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 20 1'23.943 2.273
18 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 28 1'24.051 2.381
19 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 26 1'25.047 3.377
20 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 4 1'42.533 20.863
 
