Mick Schumacher: Comparisons to Michael “never a problem for me”

Speaking ahead of his F2 campaign, where he graduates with the Prema team that ran him to the F3 title, Schumacher says his father’s achievements are simply there to be aspired to.

“Being compared to my father was never a problem for me,” says Schumacher. “As, it’s pretty simple, for me being compared to the best driver in F1 history is the goal to achieve.

“To have that as my idol, and my father, is something very special. I feel honoured to be compared to him, because I can just learn and try to improve.”

In this video, Ferrari Driver Academy member Schumacher also explains the challenges of F2, including the Pirelli tyres that he will have to master.

“The step itself isn’t that huge from F3, it’s more understanding the tyre at 100 percent – that’s the most difficult part,” says Schumacher. “We have a lot more downforce and a lot higher speed, so we have to work the car a lot more. It’s a good challenge.

“I can learn so much from Ferrari, and I want to achieve the maximum I can. They welcomed me into the family, which was always a part of my family – I’m very happy.”