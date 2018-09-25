Sign in
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Merhi returns to Formula 2 with Campos

Merhi returns to Formula 2 with Campos
By: Jack Benyon
Sep 25, 2018, 9:27 AM

Ex-Manor Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will return to Formula 2 in Sochi this weekend with Campos Racing, having parted ways with the MP Motorsport team earlier in the season.

The ex-DTM driver, who has competed in F2 and the FIA World Endurance Championship since leaving F1 in 2015, exited the struggling MP Motorsport team after the Hungaroring round in July.

The team struggled to master the tricky Pirelli F2 tyres – particularly in qualifying – with the series' new car, and that led to friction within the team, ultimately leading to Merhi's departure.

He missed the Spa and Monza rounds but still sits 11th in the points after impressing with his race pace earlier in the year, scoring podiums in Monaco and Paul Ricard.

His third place in France was wiped out due to disqualification for tyre pressures being too low post-race.

Merhi is no stranger to the team, having competed in the first two races of the 2017 season with it, with a best finish of sixth.

"We know each other perfectly and I think we aspire for big things in the remaining races," explained Merhi.

"Campos has a competitive car and, besides, I have gained valuable experience earlier this season. I feel more prepared after achieving good results."

Team boss Adrian Campos added: "We have no doubts Roberto has bold goals ahead.

"I'm sure he will perform extremely well in the upcoming races. He has already experience in the series and we are expecting great results considering how talented Roberto is."

