FIA F2 Paul Ricard Breaking news

Merhi loses Paul Ricard F2 podium finish

By: Jack Benyon, Journalist
23/06/2018 08:54

Ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi has been disqualified from the F2 feature race at Paul Ricard due to a tyre infringement.

The MP Motorsport driver excelled in the wet early part of the race to score the team’s second consecutive podium in as many rounds, rising from 14th on the grid to finish.

But after the race the Spanish driver's car was deemed to be non-compliant with the regulations. 

It follows MP losing its maiden victory in GP3, with Dorian Boccolacci being excluded after his victory earlier on Saturday.

An F2 statement read: “Following today’s FIA Formula 2 Championship Feature Race at Le Castellet, France, it was determined that car 9 was in breach of the Technical Regulations having failed to comply with the tyre pressure specifications. 

“All four tyres were below the minimum tyre pressures specified by the tyre manufacturer and, as a consequence, Roberto Merhi has been disqualified from the final results having finished in third place.”

The result means Luca Ghiotto takes a podium finish despite two spins at the entry to the circuit’s main straight, which was followed with a brilliant recovery drive.

Nicholas Latifi had finished eighth to take reverse-grid pole for Sunday's sprint race after a last lap duel with Tadasuke Makino, but the former is now seventh with Honda junior driver Makino taking eighth.

Amended results:

Pos.DriverTeamTime/Gap
1 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 58'28.750
2 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 1.108
3 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 37.879
4 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 43.655
5 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 45.680
6 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 53.226
7 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 1'16.951
8 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1'17.343
9 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 1'20.384
10 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 1'30.605
11 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 1'32.469
12 germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 1'37.662
13 united_states Santino Ferrucci  italy Trident 1 lap
14 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 1 lap
15 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 1 lap
16 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 1 lap
DQ spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands  MP Motorsport -
Ret thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 12 laps
Ret  switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 18 laps
Ret  indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 23 laps
