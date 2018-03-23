Global
FIA F2 Testing report

Mercedes protege Gunther fastest as F2 testing ends

Maximilian Gunther, BWT Arden
Maximilian Gunther, BWT Arden
Roy Nissany, Campos Vexatec Racing
Arjun Maini, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Jack Aitken, ART Grand Prix
By: Phillip Horton, Journalist
23/03/2018 02:16

Arden International rookie Maximilian Gunther claimed honours on the final day of Formula 2 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Mercedes-backed F3 graduate recorded a time of 1m42.756s, dipping two-hundredths below the benchmark set by Trident’s Arjun Maini on Thursday.

Gunther’s effort came during the opening hour of running, with attention thereafter switching to race preparations in the form of long runs and pitstop practice.

Charouz Racing System’s Louis Deletraz emerged as Gunther’s closest rival, winding up 0.302s behind the German.

Mercedes-backed George Russell beat Renault reserve and ART Grand Prix teammate Jack Aitken to third, the latter causing one of three red flags when he stopped at Turn 8.

Sergio Sette Camara (Carlin) took fifth, in front of Russian Time’s Honda protege Tadasuke Makino and Maini, who jostled with Gunther for top spot before eventually slipping to seventh.

Luca Ghiotto classified in eighth spot for Campos, ahead of DAMS driver Alexander Albon, as Nirei Fukuzumi put in a late surge to round out the top 10, in front of Antonio Fuoco and Lando Norris.

Last year’s runner-up Artem Markelov and Ralph Boschung were the culprits of the other red flags, en route to 13th and 15th respectively.

Prema, which has guided Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc to the last two drivers’ titles, had a low-key display, with Nyck de Vries its lead representative in 16th.

Roy Nissany and Roberto Merhi were 18th and 20th as they again ran for Campos and MP Motorsport – the only teams yet to finalise their 2018 line-ups.

The series’ opening round will take place at the same venue in two weeks’ time on the support bill for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Testing times:

 Pos.Driver TeamMorningAfternoon
 Maximilian Gunther Arden 1'42.756  1'44.155
 Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'43.058 1'49.013
 George Russell ART Grand Prix 1'43.109 1'47.860
 Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1'43.143 1'48.600
 Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1'43.149 1'45.310
 Tadasuke Makino RUSSIAN TIME 1'43.209 1'47.239
 Arjun Maini Trident 1'43.254 1'49.327
 Luca Ghiotto Campos Racing 1'43.266 1'48.759
 Alexander Albon DAMS 1'43.388 1'48.110
 10   Nirei Fukuzumi Arden 1'44.778 1'43.420
11   Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1'43.474 1'44.512
12   Lando Norris Carlin 1'43.490 1'46.937
13   Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1'43.682 1'46.895
14   Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'43.715 1'48.776
15   Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1'43.828 1'48.412
16   Nyck de Vries Prema Racing 1'43.876 1'48.857
17   Santino Ferrucci Trident 1'43.890 1'48.454
18   Roy Nissany Campos Racing 1'43.975 1'48.469
19   Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'44.051 1'47.419
20   Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 1'44.625 1'46.908
