Mercedes protege Gunther fastest as F2 testing ends

Arden International rookie Maximilian Gunther claimed honours on the final day of Formula 2 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The Mercedes-backed F3 graduate recorded a time of 1m42.756s, dipping two-hundredths below the benchmark set by Trident’s Arjun Maini on Thursday.

Gunther’s effort came during the opening hour of running, with attention thereafter switching to race preparations in the form of long runs and pitstop practice.

Charouz Racing System’s Louis Deletraz emerged as Gunther’s closest rival, winding up 0.302s behind the German.

Mercedes-backed George Russell beat Renault reserve and ART Grand Prix teammate Jack Aitken to third, the latter causing one of three red flags when he stopped at Turn 8.

Sergio Sette Camara (Carlin) took fifth, in front of Russian Time’s Honda protege Tadasuke Makino and Maini, who jostled with Gunther for top spot before eventually slipping to seventh.

Luca Ghiotto classified in eighth spot for Campos, ahead of DAMS driver Alexander Albon, as Nirei Fukuzumi put in a late surge to round out the top 10, in front of Antonio Fuoco and Lando Norris.

Last year’s runner-up Artem Markelov and Ralph Boschung were the culprits of the other red flags, en route to 13th and 15th respectively.

Prema, which has guided Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc to the last two drivers’ titles, had a low-key display, with Nyck de Vries its lead representative in 16th.

Roy Nissany and Roberto Merhi were 18th and 20th as they again ran for Campos and MP Motorsport – the only teams yet to finalise their 2018 line-ups.

The series’ opening round will take place at the same venue in two weeks’ time on the support bill for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Testing times:

Pos. Driver Team Morning Afternoon 1 Maximilian Gunther Maximilian Gunther Arden 1'42.756 1'44.155 2 Louis Deletraz Louis Deletraz Charouz Racing System 1'43.058 1'49.013 3 George Russell George Russell ART Grand Prix 1'43.109 1'47.860 4 Jack Aitken Jack Aitken ART Grand Prix 1'43.143 1'48.600 5 Sergio Sette Camara Sergio Sette Camara Carlin 1'43.149 1'45.310 6 Tadasuke Makino Tadasuke Makino RUSSIAN TIME 1'43.209 1'47.239 7 Arjun Maini Arjun Maini Trident 1'43.254 1'49.327 8 Luca Ghiotto Luca Ghiotto Campos Racing 1'43.266 1'48.759 9 Alexander Albon Alexander Albon DAMS 1'43.388 1'48.110 10 Nirei Fukuzumi Nirei Fukuzumi Arden 1'44.778 1'43.420 11 Antonio Fuoco Antonio Fuoco Charouz Racing System 1'43.474 1'44.512 12 Lando Norris Lando Norris Carlin 1'43.490 1'46.937 13 Artem Markelov Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1'43.682 1'46.895 14 Nicholas Latifi Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'43.715 1'48.776 15 Ralph Boschung Ralph Boschung MP Motorsport 1'43.828 1'48.412 16 Nyck de Vries Nyck de Vries Prema Racing 1'43.876 1'48.857 17 Santino Ferrucci Santino Ferrucci Trident 1'43.890 1'48.454 18 Roy Nissany Roy Nissany Campos Racing 1'43.975 1'48.469 19 Sean Gelael Sean Gelael Prema Racing 1'44.051 1'47.419 20 Roberto Merhi Roberto Merhi MP Motorsport 1'44.625 1'46.908