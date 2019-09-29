Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
01 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Sochi / Breaking news

Mazepin hit with grid penalty for Abu Dhabi

shares
comments
Mazepin hit with grid penalty for Abu Dhabi
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 3:25 PM

The FIA has judged Nikita Mazepin "wholly at fault" for the Sochi Formula 2 crash that hospitalised he and Nobuharu Matsushita, and awarded Mazepin large penalties for the next race.

ART Grand Prix driver Mazepin has been given a 15-place grid-drop for the next race in Abu Dhabi, and four penalty points on his license.

On lap one of Sunday morning's race, Mazepin went into the run-off at Turn 2, but failed to round the exit boards as required before rejoining the circuit.

Renault Formula 1 junior Jack Aitken also went off and did pass the boards correctly, and when he emerged to join the track he was unable to avoid Mazepin and clipped the right rear off his car, launching him into Matsushita.

Read Also:

Both hit the barriers on the exit of the corner, with Mazepin able to walk away while Matsushita was extracted.

Matsushita and Mazepin were airlifted to Sochi Hospital. Matsushita will remain overnight and undergo a "precautionary scan" tomorrow while Mazepin was released. Aitken continued in the race uninjured.

In a document issued by the FIA, the stewards said that "the driver of Car 03 [Mazepin] caused this incident by a total lack of due care for his fellow drivers and caused a bad incident that could have been much worse, the unusually large number of grid positions in the penalty and the large number of penalty points are assessed".

The stewards statement explained the incident: "The Stewards examined video evidence.

"They summoned and heard the driver of Car 15 (Jack Aitken) and team representatives (FIA documents 39 & 40).

"The driver of Car 03 was unable to attend as he was at hospital following his incident, and not scheduled to be released until the following day.

"Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that Car 01 arrived at the entrance of Turn 2 at an excessively high rate of speed and unable to negotiate the corner on the track.

"Car 03 then forced Car 15 off the track. After both cars left the track, Car 15 successfully negotiated the Styrofoam blocks in the runoff area, as directed by the Race Director's notes.

"Car 03 did not follow that same directed path, thereby short cutting the runoff area, resulting in a collision with first Car 15 and then Car 02, resulting in Car 02's retirement and causing a red flag in the race. Car 03 is judged wholly at fault for the incident."

Motorsport.com has contacted Mazepin's management for comment following the penalty.

Next article
Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash

Previous article

Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

20m
2
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

2h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel

1h
4
Formula 1

Russian GP: Hamilton snatches win amid Ferrari dramas

3h
5
Formula 1

Magnussen slams "bullshit" Russian GP penalty

2h

Latest news

Mazepin hit with grid penalty for Abu Dhabi
F2

Mazepin hit with grid penalty for Abu Dhabi

Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash
F2

Matsushita to be kept in hospital after Sochi crash

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race
F2

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash
F2

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash

Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win
F2

Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.