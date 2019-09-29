Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
08 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Sochi / Breaking news

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash

shares
comments
Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 9:28 AM

Honda Formula 1 junior Nobuharu Matsushita and Nikita Mazepin have been taken to hospital following a huge crash in the second Formula 2 race of the weekend at Sochi.

On the first lap of the race, polesitter ART Grand Prix driver Mazepin collided with Nobuharu Matsushita’s Carlin-run car while fighting for the lead, as both cars crashed heavily into the outside wall following Turn 2 on the first lap. 

Mazepin had missed Turn 2 and had to use into the run-off, but he didn’t go around the boards on the exit of the corner as is required by the rules. 

Renault Formula 1 junior Jack Aitken had gone around the boards correctly and when he came to rejoin the track, Mazepin was in his path and he had nowhere to go, clipping the left rear of Mazepin's car.

That pitched Mazepin’s car across the track into Matsushita, and both ploughed into the barriers.

Both drivers have gone to hospital for precautionary checks but no fractures were initially reported.

Due to a heavy delay, the F2 race has been shortened to 15 laps, with Luca Ghiotto leading Callum Ilott and new champion Nyck de Vries at the restart.

Next article
Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win

Previous article

Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win

Next article

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Sochi
Drivers Nobuharu Matsushita , Nikita Mazepin
Teams Carlin , ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F2 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

3h
2
Formula 1

Russian GP: Starting grid in pictures

3
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

4
FIA F2

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash

58m
5
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

47m

Latest news

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race
F2

Sochi F2: Ghiotto wins crash-shortened sprint race

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash
F2

Matsushita, Mazepin taken to hospital after Sochi crash

Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win
F2

Sochi F2: De Vries seals title with feature race win

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation
F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi
F2

Sochi F2: De Vries snatches pole from Latifi

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.