Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
FIA F2 / Abu Dhabi News

F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale

Zane Maloney will compete in the last round of the 2022 FIA Formula 2 season in Abu Dhabi with Trident, replacing Calan Williams.

Megan White
By:
F3 runner-up Maloney to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi finale
Listen to this article

The Barbadian finished second in this season’s FIA Formula 3 standings in his rookie year for Trident, just five points behind champion Victor Martins.

He ended the season with three consecutive feature race wins at Spa, Zandvoort and Monza, and bagged a total of four podiums and two pole positions over the course of the campaign.

The 19-year-old will drive alongside Richard Verschoor at the Italian team for the F2 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit, making his championship debut in the process.

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “We are very proud to be able to compete with Zane Maloney in the final event in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

“Zane, the Barbadian driver, terminated the Formula 3 Championship with three consecutive feature race victories and has proven to be second to no one in terms of competitiveness, almost winning the driver's title.

“We are therefore pleased to have Zane on board, once again this year, and we are confident that Trident will be able to provide him with the maximum support and dedication for the challenging Yas Marina Circuit.”

Calan Williams, Trident

Calan Williams, Trident

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Maloney’s maiden F3 season came off the back of a successful Formula Regional European Championship campaign in 2021, where he finished fourth with R-ace GP.

Williams announced his departure from the team last month, deciding not to participate in the final round as he focuses on his future in motorsport.

The 22-year-old has had a disappointing rookie F2 season and currently sits 23rd in the championship with just five points.

Speaking after the announcement, Williams said: “Throughout the season, I know I demonstrated my capability at Formula 2 level.

“Jeddah was a great result and I have been very pleased with many of the races I have put together in my rookie season, often finishing just outside the points or experiencing misfortune when running inside the scoring positions.

“However, these things can happen in racing, and as the season progressed circumstances just did not fall my way.

“We are now at a point where it is important that I consider what is the best path for me to pursue in the interests of my ongoing career in motorsport.”

shares
comments
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
Previous article

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
Megan White More from
Megan White
Marquez says MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late" Valencia GP
MotoGP

Marquez says MotoGP Valencia crash due to "braking too late"

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia Valencia GP
MotoGP

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

More from
Zane Maloney
The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend Monza
FIA F3

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney wins feature race, Martins retakes points lead Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney wins feature race, Martins retakes points lead

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney clinches pole in truncated qualifying Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney clinches pole in truncated qualifying

Trident More from
Trident
Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis Silverstone
FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole

Latest news

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn’t understand need for more F1 sprint races

Max Verstappen does not understand why Formula 1 is expanding to six sprint races from 2023, believing the series should “just stick to the main race.”

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag

Alpine believes its protest of Fernando Alonso’s penalty in Austin helped draw a “line in the sand” for using the black-and-orange flag in Formula 1 for minor damage.

Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled

Antonio Felix da Costa says Porsche has "made it very easy" to settle in, as the German marque unveiled its 2022-23 Formula E car in a premiere event on Monday night.

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano’s crew chief reveals ‘turning points’ to NASCAR Cup title

Joey Logano’s crew chief at Team Penske, Paul Wolfe, has revealed that September’s NASCAR Cup Series test at Homestead and his subsequent victory in Las Vegas were key ‘turning points’ ahead of his second title at Phoenix on Sunday.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.