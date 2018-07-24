Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Breaking news

Lorandi steps up to take Ferrucci's F2 seat

shares
comments
Lorandi steps up to take Ferrucci's F2 seat
By: Jack Benyon
Jul 24, 2018, 10:01 AM

Alessio Lorandi will step up from GP3 to replace the axed Santino Ferrucci at Trident in Formula 2 for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Alessio Lorandi, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident
Alessio Lorandi, Trident
Santino Ferrucci, Trident

Lorandi switched to Trident from Jenzer Motorsport in GP3 for 2018, and lies seventh in the points with one podium finish despite breaking his collarbone after June's Paul Ricard round.

Haas F1 junior Ferrucci was dropped by Trident after receiving a four-race ban for deliberately crashing into teammate Arjun Maini at Silverstone.

Now Lorandi will step up to join Maini in the Italian squad's F2 line-up starting with this weekend's Hungaroring races.

“I’m really happy and extremely motivated,” said Lorandi of his new challenge. “I will need to adapt myself to the car really quickly and there will be a lot of things to learn. 

“I am working hard with the team to prepare for my debut at Hungaroring. I am really excited about this amazing new challenge.”

Team manager Giacomo Ricci added: “His experience and driving style impressed Team Trident’s technical staff, and they believe he is ready to make the step-up to Formula 2. 

“Lorandi will receive maximum support from the team so he will be able to quickly learn all the secrets of the new series for him. 

“With Alessio and Arjun, the team will be able to rely on a tight-knit pairing. They have already been teammates in Formula 3 [at Van Amersfoort Racing in 2015] so we are sure that they will work well together.”

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum had been rumoured to be replacing Ferrucci but the Austrian firm has elected to keep him in European F3 for the immediate future.

Next FIA F2 article
Hungary F2: Russell tops practice amid more start trouble

Previous article

Hungary F2: Russell tops practice amid more start trouble

Next article

Red Bull rules out Ticktum as Ferrucci replacement

Red Bull rules out Ticktum as Ferrucci replacement

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Santino Ferrucci , Alessio Lorandi
Teams Trident
Author Jack Benyon
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review 03:15
FIA F2

Nicholas Latifi's 2017 F2 season review

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez 01:44
FIA F2

Charles Leclerc previews Jerez

News in depth
Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a
FIA F2

Fuoco labels F2 grid penalty a "joke"

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
FIA F2

Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller
FIA F2

Hungary F2: De Vries beats charging Norris in drying thriller

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.