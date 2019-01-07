Sign in
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Aitken moves to Campos for 2019 F2 season

Aitken moves to Campos for 2019 F2 season
By: Jack Benyon
Jan 7, 2019, 1:22 PM

Renault Formula 1 junior driver Jack Aitken will switch to Campos Racing for the 2019 Formula 2 season, after leaving ART Grand Prix.

Aitken, 23, finished 11th in F2 last year with ART, taking just one victory – in the Barcelona sprint race – two podiums and a fastest lap, while his teammate George Russell took the title. 

The Anglo-Korean took part in post-season testing with Campos, and will join the team that finished seventh in the teams’ championship last year with Luca Ghiotto, Roy Nissany and Roberto Merhi.

“I’m extremely excited to start working with Campos after a promising start in post-season testing,” said Aitken.

“They have the ambition and ability to compete at the very top, and although there’s plenty of work to be done, I’m confident we’ll be up to it come Round 1. We are aiming for the top, nothing less."

Campos Racing president  and ex-F1 driver Adrian Campos added: “We are delighted to have Jack join our team. 

"He is an extremely talented driver and putting all elements together we will fight for top honours. We will aspire to the highest goals with our work and Jack’s natural talent.”

The move ends a two-year partnership between ART and Aitken, as he took second in the GP3 Series behind Russell in the 2017 season. 

Ex-Prema driver Nyck de Vries and ART GP3 graduate Nikita Mazepin will make up the French team's 2019 F2 line-up.

2019 F2 line-up so far:

Team Driver Driver
ART Grand Prix  Nikita Mazepin  Nyck de Vries
Prema Racing  Mick Schumacher  Sean Gelael
Carlin  Nobuharu Matsushita  Louis Deletraz
UNI-Virtuosi Guan Yu Zhou  Luca Ghiotto
Trident  Giuliano Alesi TBA
DAMS  Nicholas Latifi   Sergio Sette Camara
Campos Jack Aitken TBA
Deletraz completes Carlin F2 line-up

Deletraz completes Carlin F2 line-up
