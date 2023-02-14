Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title, says DAMS owner Pic
DAMS team owner Charles Pic says Ayumu Iwasa “has the talent” to win the FIA Formula 2 title in 2023 with the team.
The former Formula 1 driver bought the team in February 2022 from co-team principals Olivier and Gregory Driot, who had been in charge since the passing of their father and team founder Jean-Paul Driot in 2019.
DAMS finished sixth in the teams’ standings last season, with Red Bull junior Iwasa taking fifth place in the drivers’ championship.
Though Pic says he was “not completely satisfied” with the team’s 2022 season, he believes the team “has the capability” to win this year and says Iwasa has already proven he has the talent required to clinch the championship.
The French outfit last claimed the teams’ title in 2019, courtesy of Sergio Sette Camara and Nicholas Latifi.
Pic, who competed in F1 with Marussia in 2012 and Caterham in 2013 before acting as Lotus F1 test driver in '14, said: “I think we have the capability, but we are not the only ones. There are three or four teams that can win the championship.
“The level of competition will be very high, so we will see how many points we have at the end of the season.
“Ayumu has the talent to do it and he proved it in 2022. But there are also four or five drivers who can fight for the championship this season.
“All the top teams in 2023 have someone who has the potential to compete for the title.
“We will approach the year race-by-race and aim to extract the maximum performance so that we’re consistently up there.”
Ayumu Iwasa, Dams, leads Juan Manuel Correa, Van Amersfoort Racing
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Having taken over the team before the 2022 season, Pic says he was not surprised by Iwasa’s success, with the Japanese driver scoring two wins and six podiums.
Iwasa was the second-highest placed rookie last year behind Logan Sargeant, and showed strong improvement towards the end of the season.
Asked whether he was surprised by anything in 2022, Pic said: “Not really. Ayumu’s performance might have been a shock for outsiders, but within the team we knew how good he was.
“We immediately felt his potential and knew very early in the season how much talent he had, so we were prepared for his strong performances in the second half of the season.
“We wouldn’t have put him in the car if we didn’t think it was the right choice, we were confident he would piece it all together.”
Iwasa will be race alongside FIA Formula 3 graduate Arthur Leclerc in 2023, who joins the team from Prema Racing.
He finished sixth in F3 last season, with one win and two podiums, while also winning the Formula Regional Asian Championship.
Pic added: “The objective for Arthur is for him to progress as quickly as possible so he can compete at the front.
“He has the ability but there is always an adaptation phase at the start of anyone’s F2 career, where he will discover the differences between F3 and F2 cars.
“Arthur and the team will work together to fast-track this learning period, a bit like we did with Ayumu in 2022.”
Latest news
Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson
Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson Button left “speechless” after first Garage 56 test run, says Johnson
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life” Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”
Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash
Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash Denny Hamlin explains “super solid” NASCAR bumper tags in Clash
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more
2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more 2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The 10 best junior series drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The next steps for Pourchaire The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
Enzo Fittiplaldi's career turnaround The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
What the future holds for Prema duo What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
How Sargeant is carrying US's hopes Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Oz means for F2/F3 What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
The other Doohan forging his path The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
Drugovich's plans to land an F1 seat How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.