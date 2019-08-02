Top events
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Qualifying report

Hungary F2: De Vries sets pace in wet qualifying

shares
comments
Hungary F2: De Vries sets pace in wet qualifying
By:
Aug 2, 2019, 3:54 PM

Formula 2 points leader Nyck de Vries topped a sensational wet qualifying session in Hungary, heading Luca Ghiotto in the first rain-affected session of the 2019 season.

On a soaking track, Nikita Mazepin spun at the chicane in the early seconds of the session and stalled to bring out a red flag almost immediately.

After that, ART Grand Prix’s de Vries and Virtuosi Racing’s Ghiotto were majestic, clearing the rest of the field by over two seconds on their first runs as they explored the limits of the wet track.

But just after de Vries pitted with 13 minutes to go, the constantly-improving Nicholas Latifi stormed to the top of the time sheets for DAMS, the Williams junior 0.242s going clear of de Vries.

It took until the last five minutes for more improvements, and after emerging from a pitstop de Vries strung together three session-best sectors to move 0.769s clear of Latifi.

Ghiotto emerged from the pits and got within 0.227s, but had to settle for second place.

No one else would come close, as Latifi failed to best his earlier effort and remained third on the grid for Saturday’s feature race.

Mick Schumacher (Prema) came close to his best qualifying performance in F2, pushed down by Ghiotto’s late improvement.

Carlin's Louis Deletraz was another driver to improve late on, leaping ahead of Sauber Junior Team driver and Ferrari junior Callum Ilott, the last driver within a second of pole.

Jack Aitken set a session-best sector on his last run but couldn't nail the tricky final corner and had to settle for seventh with Campos Racing.

Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita took eighth despite leaping over the chicane curbs on his last effort in the second Carlin entry.

Completing the top 10 were the two standout F2 rookies of the season, Arden’s Anthoine Hubert and Ghiotto’s teammate Guan Yu Zhou.

UPDATE: Both Hubert and his Arden teammate Tatiana Calderon, who had qualified 18th, were subsequently excluded for tyre infringements.

The stewards found that one tyre on Hubert’s car was one of Calderon’s nominated tyres, and vice versa. Both cars will have to start from the back of the grid in Saturday’s feature race.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 1'49.809  
2 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 1'50.036 0.227
3 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1'50.578 0.769
4 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 1'50.748 0.939
5 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Carlin 1'50.853 1.044
6 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Charouz Racing System 1'50.871 1.062
7 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Campos Racing 1'50.962 1.153
8 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 1'51.408 1.599
9 19 France Anthoine Hubert Arden International 1'51.513 1.704
10 7 China Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 1'51.573 1.764
11 16 United Kingdom Jordan King MP Motorsport 1'51.717 1.908
12 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 1'51.788 1.979
13 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 1'51.817 2.008
14 20 France Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'52.644 2.835
15 14 India Arjun Maini Campos Racing 1'52.718 2.909
16 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Trident 1'52.956 3.147
17 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Prema Powerteam 1'52.995 3.186
18 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Arden International 1'53.997 4.188
19 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 1'55.217 5.408
20 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix    
View full results
Next article
Hungary F2: De Vries leads Schumacher in practice

Previous article

Hungary F2: De Vries leads Schumacher in practice

Next article

Hungary F2: Latifi sees off de Vries to win feature race

Hungary F2: Latifi sees off de Vries to win feature race
About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Nicholas Latifi , Nyck de Vries , Luca Ghiotto
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

