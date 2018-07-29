Hungary F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

It was Artem Markelov and Sergio Sette Camara starting from first and second but both had sluggish getaways and second-row starters Ghiotto and Albon took the top two positions into the first corner.

The race was under virtual safety car by the end of the opening lap due to Ralph Boschung, Alessio Lorandi and Roy Nissany going into Turn 3 side-by-side, and the MP driver being spun out.

After the restart, Ghiotto was able to build a three-second gap and looked comfortable for most of the race until Albon began a late-race charge.

The DAMS driver quickly closed in on the Italian and was all over him by Lap 25 of 28, moving past the Campos driver on the outside of Turn 1.

He then built a lead of three seconds in one lap, and ended up winning by 9.4s.

Ghiotto also lost most of his gap to Sette Camara, but ended up salvaging second.

Sette Camara survived being hit by Antonio Fuoco on the VSC restart and then passed Artem Markelov a few moments later to take third.

Markelov dramatically lost pace in the late stages and Sette Camara's teammate Lando Norris moved into fourth, the Briton even challenging the Brazilian for the final podium spot.

Norris had earned fourth with an impressive double move on Markelov and Nyck de Vries on the outside of Turn 2.

De Vries was also demoted by Roberto Merhi, who ended up fifth, before the Dutchman himself could pass the struggling Markelov.

However, the Saturday winner had to settle for seventh in the end as Nirei Fukuzumi stole sixth on the exit of the very final corner of the race.

Russell, who started last due to a car problem on Saturday, made a strong recovery to eighth to collect one point.

Louis Deletraz and Jack Aitken rounded out the top 10 as Markelov in the end dropped as low as 13th from pole.

Fuoco was fifth after the start but damaged his front wing when he hit Sette Camara on the VSC restart, and was then later given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Maximilian Gunther abandoned the race in the pits with mechanical issues, as F2 debutant Lorandi retired on the opening lap after his tussle with Boschung and Nissany.

Full results