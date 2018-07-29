Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
FIA F2 Hungaroring Race report

Hungaroring F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win

0 shares
Hungaroring F2: Albon beats Ghiotto to win
Get alerts
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
29/07/2018 10:20

Alexander Albon beat long-time race leader Luca Ghiotto to win the Formula 2 sprint race at the Hungaroring, as points leader George Russell impressively recovered to eighth from last.

It was Artem Markelov and Sergio Sette Camara starting from first and second but both had sluggish getaways and second-row starters Ghiotto and Albon took the top two positions into the first corner.

The race was under virtual safety car by the end of the opening lap due to Ralph Boschung, Alessio Lorandi and Roy Nissany going into Turn 3 side-by-side, and the MP driver being spun out.

After the restart, Ghiotto was able to build a three-second gap and looked comfortable for most of the race until Albon began a late-race charge.

The DAMS driver quickly closed in on the Italian and was all over him by Lap 25 of 28, moving past the Campos driver on the outside of Turn 1.

He then built a lead of three seconds in one lap, and ended up winning by 9.4s.

Ghiotto also lost most of his gap to Sette Camara, but ended up salvaging second.

Sette Camara survived being hit by Antonio Fuoco on the VSC restart and then passed Artem Markelov a few moments later to take third.

Markelov dramatically lost pace in the late stages and Sette Camara's teammate Lando Norris moved into fourth, the Briton even challenging the Brazilian for the final podium spot.

Norris had earned fourth with an impressive double move on Markelov and Nyck de Vries on the outside of Turn 2.

De Vries was also demoted by Roberto Merhi, who ended up fifth, before the Dutchman himself could pass the struggling Markelov.

However, the Saturday winner had to settle for seventh in the end as Nirei Fukuzumi stole sixth on the exit of the very final corner of the race.

Russell, who started last due to a car problem on Saturday, made a strong recovery to eighth to collect one point.

Louis Deletraz and Jack Aitken rounded out the top 10 as Markelov in the end dropped as low as 13th from pole.

Fuoco was fifth after the start but damaged his front wing when he hit Sette Camara on the VSC restart, and was then later given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Maximilian Gunther abandoned the race in the pits with mechanical issues, as F2 debutant Lorandi retired on the opening lap after his tussle with Boschung and Nissany.

Full results

ClaDriverTeamLapsTime
1 thailand Alexander Albon  france DAMS 28 -
2 italy Luca Ghiotto  spain Campos Racing 28 9.4
3 brazil Sergio Sette Camara  united_kingdom Carlin 28 11.3
4 united_kingdom Lando Norris  united_kingdom Carlin 28 13.6
5 spain Roberto Merhi  netherlands MP Motorsport 28 28.2
6 japan Nirei Fukuzumi  united_kingdom Arden International 28 34.1
7 netherlands Nyck de Vries  italy Prema Powerteam 28 34.1
8 united_kingdom George Russell  france ART Grand Prix 28 36.5
9 switzerland Louis Deletraz  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 28 37.1
10 united_kingdom Jack Aitken  france ART Grand Prix 28 38.9
11 indonesia Sean Gelael  italy Prema Powerteam 28 40.9
12 japan Tadasuke Makino  russia RUSSIAN TIME 28 41.5
13 russia Artem Markelov  russia RUSSIAN TIME 28 52.2
14 india Arjun Maini  italy Trident 28 52.3
15 israel Roy Nissany  spain Campos Racing 28 60.9
16 canada Nicholas Latifi  france DAMS 28 77.1
17 italy Antonio Fuoco  czech_republic Charouz Racing System 27 1 lap
  germany Maximilian Gunther  united_kingdom Arden International 17 11 laps
  italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 0 28 laps
  switzerland Ralph Boschung  netherlands MP Motorsport 0 28 laps
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Track Hungaroring
Drivers Alexander Albon
Teams DAMS
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the FIA F2 main page