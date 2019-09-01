Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
00 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F2 / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

FIA already investigating Hubert accident

shares
comments
FIA already investigating Hubert accident
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 6:52 PM

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says the FIA's formal investigation into the accident that killed F2 driver Anthoine Hubert in Belgium has already begun and will take as long as is needed.

Hubert lost his life in a crash at the Raidillon corner on Saturday after being hit side-on by Juan Manuel Correa early in the feature race. The tragedy prompted the cancellation of Sunday's F2 race, but the series will return to action at Monza next weekend.

Although the FIA has drawn short of offering any initial conclusions about the accident, Masi was clear that its analysis into what happened would be extensive.

"There is an investigation that started yesterday and it will go from here," explained Masi after the Belgian Grand Prix

"The FIA with our technical department, our safety department, and all of the various departments in the FIA, commenced an investigation immediately. The FIA, together with the RACB [Royal Automobile Club of Belgium], will work together with the authorities, and we will go from there."

Regarding the timeframe for the investigation to be finished, Masi said: "I don't think we will put any time on it.

"We will go through the process of conducting a full and complete investigation as the FIA does with all serious incidents. It doesn't matter if it is circuit racing, rallying, whatever it might be. It will be all aspects of the incident."

Read Also:

Although the layout of the run-off area at Raidillon will likely be analysed, with Hubert having bounced off the barriers back towards the edge of the track, Masi said it was far too early to make any conclusions about the track layout.

"I haven't even looked at it," when asked about the run-off area. "The investigation commenced yesterday and there are many facets. So I won't be going into any detail until we look at everything as a whole picture."

Pushed on whether there were concerns that asphalt run off areas were inviting drivers to remain on the power after running wide, Masi said: "I don't think it is a worry for the future. I think it is one of those that you need to look at each single circuit and each single circumstance on its own.

"That one [at Raidillon], it is not a bad run off. It is actually the pit exit road for the other pitlane, so I don't think you can generalise like that."

Next article
Hubert's Arden team to run single F2 car at Monza

Previous article

Hubert's Arden team to run single F2 car at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Anthoine Hubert
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo had doubts about racing after Hubert's death

3h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen's move on Raikkonen "stupid" - Vasseur

1h
3
FIA F2

F2 driver Hubert killed in Spa-Francorchamps crash

Latest news

FIA already investigating Hubert accident
F2

FIA already investigating Hubert accident

Hubert's Arden team to run single F2 car at Monza
F2

Hubert's Arden team to run single F2 car at Monza

Prost: Hubert's death shows safety needs to be "even better"
F2

Prost: Hubert's death shows safety needs to be "even better"

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert
F1

F1 to hold a minute's silence for late Hubert

Anthoine Hubert: Obituary and tribute
F2

Anthoine Hubert: Obituary and tribute

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.