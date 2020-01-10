Top events
Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin

Honda junior Tsunoda secures F2 graduation with Carlin
Jan 10, 2020, 5:20 AM

Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda will step up to the FIA Formula 2 series in 2020 with Carlin, it has been announced.

Tsunoda impressed his bosses at both Honda and Red Bull during a successful rookie campaign in Formula 3, his first year of car racing outside Japan.

The Japanese driver finished ninth in the championship with the less-fancied Jenzer team, scoring a maiden victory in Monza and two other podiums over the course of the season.

Carlin, which ran another Honda junior Nobuharu Matsushita and Louis Delestraz last year, has yet to reveal who will partner Tsunoda in 2020.

Meanwhile, Honda also announced that Teppei Nattori, who joined Tsunoda on the F3 grid last year, will return to domestic competition in 2020.

Nattori was unable to match Tsunoda during their time together in F3 and scored a single points finish all year long, but fared much better in Euroformula Open, finishing sixth in the championship with a race win in Barcelona.

Nattori will drive for Toda Racing in the All-Japan F3 championship, which has been rebranded as Super Formula Lights in 2020. 

2020 F2 line-up so far:

Team Drivers
Carlin

Japan Yuki Tsunoda

TBA
ART Grand Prix

New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
Denmark Christian Lundgaard
UNI-Virtuosi

United Kingdom Callum Ilott

China Guanyu Zhou
DAMS

United Kingdom Dan Ticktum

Indonesia Sean Gelael
Prema Racing

Germany Mick Schumacher

Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Charouz Racing System

Switzerland Louis Deletraz

Brazil Pedro Piquet 
MP Motorsport

Brazil Felipe Drugovich

TBA
HWA

Russian Federation Artem Markelov

France Giuliano Alesi

Series FIA F2
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Carlin
Author Rachit Thukral

