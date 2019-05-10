Sign in
FIA F2 / Barcelona / Qualifying report

Barcelona F2: Ghiotto beats Latifi to pole

Barcelona F2: Ghiotto beats Latifi to pole
By:
1h ago

Luca Ghiotto took pole position for the Formula 2 feature race in Barcelona, despite struggling with his car early in the session.

Baku feature race winner Jack Aitken was fastest in the first half of qualifying with a 1m28.406s, over a tenth faster than Nicholas Latifi, but Ghiotto came close to beating him during the mid-session lull.

Unlike the rest of the field, Ghiotto did not immediately head out on the track when the session started, and had the track to himself when others pitted.

Despite claiming that something was off with his Virtuosi car, having ran on the kerbs on the exit of Turn 9, Ghiotto still did a 1m28.492s, narrowly losing out to Aitken.

Aitken also had a unique strategy as he, along with Campos teammate Dorian Boccolacci, started their second runs with over 10 minutes remaining, and their sessions ended long before qualifying did.

The Renault junior narrowly bested his own top time by 0.051s, but he was quickly demoted as the majority of drivers began their second runs.

DAMS driver Latifi moved into the lead with a 1m28.212s and stayed ahead despite Nyck de Vries and Guan Yu Zhou both getting close, but the Canadian said that the lap could have been "much better" if not for some brake issues.

But Latifi in the end had to settle for second as Ghiotto was able to set the fastest time on his second run, taking pole position with a 1m28.031s.

Ghiotto's Virtuosi teammate Zhou took third ahead of ART driver De Vries and Aitken.

Ferrari junior Callum Ilott (Sauber Junior Team) qualified sixth followed by DAMS driver Sergio Sette Camara and Trident's Ralph Boschung, who beat Boccolacci by 0.001s.

Prema driver Mick Schumacher completed the top 10, despite only being 0.574s off the pace.

Qualifying results

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.031  
2 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi France DAMS 1'28.212 0.181
3 7 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'28.249 0.218
4 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries France ART Grand Prix 1'28.266 0.235
5 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'28.355 0.324
6 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.470 0.439
7 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara France DAMS 1'28.550 0.519
8 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Italy Trident 1'28.580 0.549
9 14 France Dorian Boccolacci Spain Campos Racing 1'28.581 0.550
10 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.605 0.574
11 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.683 0.652
12 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin France ART Grand Prix 1'28.758 0.727
13 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Italy Prema Powerteam 1'28.761 0.730
14 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz United Kingdom Carlin 1'28.869 0.838
15 19 France Anthoine Hubert United Kingdom Arden International 1'28.980 0.949
16 16 United Kingdom Jordan King Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'29.023 0.992
17 20 France Giuliano Alesi Italy Trident 1'29.346 1.315
18 18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon United Kingdom Arden International 1'29.590 1.559
19 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'30.171 2.140
20 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'30.691 2.660
View full results
Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice

Barcelona F2: Ghiotto leads Latifi in practice
Series FIA F2
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Luca Ghiotto
Teams UNI-Virtuosi
Author David Gruz
