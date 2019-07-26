Top events
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Breaking news

Gelael to return to F2 after Silverstone controversy

Gelael to return to F2 after Silverstone controversy
By:
Jul 26, 2019, 9:40 AM

Sean Gelael will return to Formula 2 at the Hungaroring, after withdrawing prior to the Silverstone races following a penalty he had received in practice.

Prema Racing driver Gelael had tangled with Louis Deletraz in practice at Silverstone - an accident Deletraz called a racing incident - but the stewards penalised Gelael just hours before the first Silverstone race.

Gelael elected to leave the track and later told Motorsport.com it was a "matter of principle" not to compete in the races.

He cited a number of other stewards decisions, as well as the call to give him both a reprimand and penalty points on his racing licence.

F2 boss Bruno Michel later said he could "fully understand" Gelael's "frustration" with the decision.

Gelael has confirmed to Motorsport.com that he will return to the field when the F2 season resumes on the Hungarian Grand Prix support bill next weekend, alongside regular Prema teammate and Ferrari Formula 1 junior Mick Schumacher.

Gelael began his F2 career at the Hungaroring in 2015 with the Carlin squad when the series was known as GP2.

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Sean Gelael
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

