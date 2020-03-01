Gallery: F2's 18-inch tyre era begins in Bahrain

Sunday morning's opening test session provided a first glimpse of the Formula 1 feeder series' familiar Dallara F2 2018s fitted with their new wheels, which are set to be adopted by F1 in 2021, as well as a slew of new liveries for the 2020 campaign.

Louis Deletraz, who has moved to the Charouz squad for the new season, set the pace with a best lap of 1m45.583s, edging out former Carlin teammate Nobuharu Matsushita - now driving for MP Motorsport - by a scant 0.025s.

Third-fastest was Jehan Daruvala (Carlin), the newest recruit to the Red Bull junior scheme, followed by Brazilian pair Pedro Piquet (Charouz) and Felipe Drugovich (MP).

Ex-Williams F1 racer Sergey Sirotkin, deputising for the absent Christian Lundgaard at ART Grand Prix, was seventh-fastest, sandwiched by DAMS pair Sean Gelael and Dan Ticktum.

See below for a selection of images from the first morning of running during the test, which spans three days and also features FIA Formula 3 on-track action.