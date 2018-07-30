Sign in
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Breaking news

Fuoco punished for not serving Hungary penalty

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Jul 30, 2018

Ferrari junior Antonio Fuoco will take a three-place grid drop at the next Formula 2 race in Spa after failing to serve a penalty during Sunday's Hungary sprint race.

The Charouz driver was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane when he was forced to come in for a new front wing after contact with the Carlin-run machine of Sergio Sette Camara at a virtual safety car restart.

However, Fuoco did not serve the penalty when he pitted for a second time.

As such, he has been demoted three places on the grid for the first race of the Spa round after the summer break.

Fuoco lies sixth in the standings going into the summer break, having finished third in the feature race in Hungary.

