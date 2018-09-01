Sign in
FIA F2 / Monza / Breaking news

Ferrari junior Fuoco stripped of Monza F2 sprint race pole

shares
comments
Ferrari junior Fuoco stripped of Monza F2 sprint race pole
By: Jack Benyon
Sep 1, 2018, 11:33 PM

Ferrari Academy driver Antonio Fuoco has lost pole position for Sunday’s Formula 2 sprint race at his home event in Monza, after being disqualified from Saturday’s feature race.

Fuoco took eighth position after passing MP Motorsport’s Ralph Boschung in the closing laps, but his Charouz Racing System-prepared car was found to have a non-compliant throttle map by scrutineers after the race. 

An F2 statement read: “Following today’s FIA Formula 2 Championship Feature race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy, Antonio Fuoco was found to have used a non-compliant throttle map at the race start.

“As this was determined to be in breach of Technical Bulletin BT 18 008, Fuoco was disqualified from the race results, in which he finished eighth. 

“He will be allowed to begin tomorrow’s race from the back of the field.

“Fuoco also received a five-second time penalty to his final race time prior to his disqualification, having exceeded track limits during the course of the race.”

Thanks to the penalty, Luca Ghiotto has been elevated into the points while Boschung – who was last entering Turn 1 in what was a strong fightback – will now start Sunday's sprint race from pole position.

