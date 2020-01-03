Drugovich joins MP Motorsport for F2 move

Brazilian driver Drugovich raced for Carlin in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 Championship last season, but the team struggled to adapt to the new series.

He finished 16th in FIA F3, well ahead of his teammates - highly rated American driver Logan Sargeant and Honda-backed Teppei Natori.

Drugovich drove for the squad in the Abu Dhabi post-season F2 test – racking up over 100km over three days – and now joins the Dutch team which fielded Jordan King and Mahaveer Raghunathan last year.

“I’m really happy to join MP Motorsport for my first season in FIA Formula 2,” said Drugovich.

“We worked very well together in the Abu Dhabi test, and that gave me the confidence as a combination we can do very well in 2020.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car for the first pre-season tests and my first race weekend in FIA Formula 2.”

Team boss Sander Dorsman added: “Felipe did a great job in his F2 test with us.

“He was eager to learn and improved every session.

“So when the moment came to sign him for the 2020 season, we didn’t hesitate one bit.

“We’ve kept an eye on Felipe ever since his title-winning performances in the lower categories, and it’s great that he’s now part of the team.”

MP is yet to confirm its second driver for the 2020 season.

2020 F2 line-up so far: