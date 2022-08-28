Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth
FIA F2 / Spa Race report

F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win

Jack Doohan took his first FIA Formula 2 feature race win at Spa, holding off championship leader Felipe Drugovich for his second podium of the weekend. 

Megan White
By:
F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win
Listen to this article

The Virtuosi driver started fourth before a great launch moved him up to second by Turn 1, with an undercut on the pitstop putting him ahead of his MP Motorsport rival. 

Despite polesitter Drugovich closing in as Doohan tackled traffic, the Australian held fast to cross the line almost two seconds ahead of the Brazilian. 

Drugovich’s secondplace finish came as title rival Theo Pourchaire had a heartbreaking retirement on lap three, leaving the ART driver unable to score at a crucial juncture in the championship. 

Liam Lawson finished in third to take his second podium of the weekend for Carlin, having started in sixth. 

Doohan’s stellar weekend moves him up to fourth in the drivers’ standings, behind Sargeant and ahead of Lawson. 

Enzo Fittipaldi, starting second on an all-Brazilian front row, missed out off the line as he was passed by Doohan, with David Beckmann moving up into fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing. 

Beckmann took third from Fittipaldi into Les Combes before the Charouz driver faced fierce competition from Lawson, running wide at the run-off and having to give the place back two laps later. 

Richard Verschoor made it past Fittipaldi down the Kemmel straight, before the latter pitted with Logan Sargeant, Marcus Armstrong and Ralph Boschung at the end of lap seven. 

Fittipaldi led those who had stopped back out on track, while Doohan ran one second behind Drugovich before their stops. 

It was Doohan who pitted first, coming out ninth ahead of his rival, with Drugovich following suit a lap later and emerging behind Doohan. 

Further back, Fittipaldi and Lawson had a rematch of their earlier battle, an identical outcome resulting for the pair and prompting frustration from the New Zealander. 

By lap 14, the Alpine Academy junior had pulled a four-second gap to Drugovich, but a battle with Amaury Cordeel for seventh on the road slashed his lead, bringing the Brazilian back into contention. 

A brief tussle ensued at Les Combes, but Doohan held his lead before rebuilding his lead to 1.3s by lap 18. 

Fittipaldi cleared Cordeel for sixth at Les Combes, but Verschoor, on the alternate strategy, was on the charge, eventually passing Fittipaldi on lap 21 on the Kemmel straight for fourth place. 

Sargeant, who lined up third, settled for sixth, with Beckmann and Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) in seventh and eighth respectively. 

Juri Vips took ninth, having started last after a spin in qualifying, with Drugovich’s teammate Clement Novalak claiming the final point from reigning FIA Formula 3 champion Dennis Hauger (Prema) on the final lap. 

F2 Spa - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 3 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi  
2 11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.942
3 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 8.714
4 20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 12.479
5 22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20.481
6 6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 21.266
7 24 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 22.365
8 17 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 22.498
9 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 23.899
10 12 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 24.746
11 9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 31.001
12 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 37.471
13 7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 39.756
14 15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 40.683
15 4 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 43.718
16 21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 45.683
17 25 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 52.243
18 23 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 57.384
19 16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'02.827
20 2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'46.358
21 14 Germany Lirim Zendeli Spain Campos Racing 3 Laps
  10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
View full results
F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth
Previous article

F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth
Megan White More from
Megan White
F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2 Spa
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

More from
Jack Doohan
F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole Barcelona
FIA F2

F2 Spain: Doohan beats Vips to Barcelona pole

Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar
Formula 1

Doohan set for first F1 test with Alpine in Qatar

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Latest news

Jack Doohan took his first FIA Formula 2 feature race win at Spa, holding off championship leader Felipe Drugovich for his second podium of the weekend. 

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole

Felipe Drugovich snatched his third FIA Formula 2 pole of the season at Spa, marking his first start from the front since Monaco.

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
