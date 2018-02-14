F2 shakedown for 2018 car commences at Magny-Cours

The Formula 2 field sampled the new Halo-shod F2 2018 car for the first time on Wednesday morning during a snowy opening shakedown session at the Magny-Cours track.

The teams only took delivery of their new 3.4-litre turbocharged V6-powered machines at the end of January and have since been assembling the new cars.

The F2 2018, which was revealed at the 2017 Italian Grand Prix, is the second-tier category’s first new machine since the 2011 season when it was known as GP2.

Despite freezing conditions at Magny-Cours – snow lined the edges of the circuit – the teams emerged to complete their installation laps after the pitlane opened at 9am local time.

The DAMS squad - which has yet to officially name its 2018 drivers - was the first to venture out with Nicholas Latifi, and was soon followed by McLaren F1 reserve driver Lando Norris, who took to the track for the Carlin squad.

Renault academy driver Jack Aitken then gave ART Grand Prix’s new car its first run with Campos Racing’s new recruit Luca Ghiotto following him out.

Trident, which like DAMS has yet to announce its 2018 line-up, handed installation duties to ’17 racer Santino Ferrucci, with Louis Deletraz driving for new squad Charouz this morning.

MP and Prema Racing completed their opening laps a short while later, with Daniel de Jong appearing for the former and McLaren junior Nyck de Vries handling the installation work for the latter.

Artem Markelov was the first driver to emerge in the F2 2018 for reigning teams’ champion squad Russian Time, which was only officially confirmed on the entry list for this season last week, following the withdrawal of the Fortec Motorsport and Racing Engineering squads

Honda F1 protege Nirei Fukuzumi completed the first installation laps for Arden International – which announced Mercedes DTM junior Maximilian Gunther as its second 2018 F2 driver on Tuesday – just after halfway through the morning running.