Lawson "more comfortable" focusing on F2 after dual 2021 campaign
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes pole in fragmented qualifying

Felipe Drugovich took pole position for the FIA Formula 2 sprint race in Saudi Arabia with a last-minute flying lap in a much interrupted session. 

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes pole in fragmented qualifying
The MP Motorsport driver shot up into P1 from P13 after heading out for a final flying lap after the third red flag.  

Marcus Armstrong had been top of the timesheet for Hitech Grand Prix with a 1m41.050s, but after the third stoppage, opted not to head back on track.  

But as he, Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung and Liam Lawson (Carlin), who were running in P2 and P3 respectively, stayed in the garage, Drugovich took the chance to go quicker with a 1m40.422s putting him on pole for Sunday’s race. 

Richard Verschoor slotted into P2 for Trident, with Jack Doohan in P3 with a 1m41.024s for Virtuosi Racing. 

Their late laps knocked Armstrong, Boschung and Lawson into P4, 5 and 6, with a disappointed Armstrong watching from the pitwall as he was knocked off the top spot. 

Jake Hughes will start on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, having finished in P10, with Juri Vips and Calan Williams in second and third. 

Ayumu Iwasa was first to set a quick lap, putting in a 1m43.548s, before Ralph Boschung topped the timesheet after the first run of laps with a 1m42.096s. 

Felipe Drugovich waited until after the rest of the field had completed their first lap to put in his time, going P2 with a 1m42.386s for MP Motorsport having topped practice earlier in the day. 

He was knocked from the top spot as the times tumbled, with Van Amersfoort Racing’s Jake Hughes leading after 10 minutes having set a 1m41.538s. 

The session was red-flagged with 18 minutes remaining after Theo Pourchaire’s ART Grand Prix-run car caught fire. Smoke had been plummeting from the rear around the previous lap, before he stopped at the side of the track and the fire became visible. 

It came after he ended up in the wall at Turn 24 during practice, prompting a red flag with eight minutes remaining and ending the session prematurely. 

Ralph Boschung was set to improve on his time when running resumed around 15 minutes later, setting two green sectors and running 0.4s up. 

But his attempt was thwarted when the red flag was waved again after Carlin’s Logan Sargeant hit the wall on the exit of Turn 17, returning the field to the pitlane with 12 minutes left on the clock. 

Marcus Armstrong went quickest once running resumed, setting a 1m41.050s after going purple in sectors two and three. 

Boschung had his lap once again thwarted as he was close to going top, narrowly avoiding a collision with ART’s Frederik Vesti at Turn 27 as the Mercedes junior prepared for a flying lap. The Campos driver was forced to take avoiding action and missed out on the top spot by 0.007s. The incident will be investigated after the session. 

There was a third red flag with five minutes remaining, but it appeared to be caused by a GPS alarm rather than an on track incident. 

Enzo Fittipaldi could face a penalty after crossing the white line at the pit exit, while Amaury Cordeel is under investigation for not heeding the warning flags after Sargeant’s accident.  

Marcus Armstrong is also under investigation after he was released into path of Jack Doohan in the pitlane on the second restart. 

Cem Bolukbasi also crashed in practice at Turn 11, 20 minutes into running. The Charouz Racing System driver was taken to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital for precautionary checks, and missed qualifying as a result. 

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.422  
2 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 1'40.648 0.226
3 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 1'41.024 0.602
4 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.050 0.628
5 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'41.057 0.635
6 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 1'41.142 0.720
7 Ayumu Iwasa Japan Nissan e.dams 1'41.194 0.772
8 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 1'41.469 1.047
9 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.533 1.111
10 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.538 1.116
11 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.710 1.288
12 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.710 1.288
13 Israel Roy Nissany Japan Nissan e.dams 1'41.971 1.549
14 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 1'42.178 1.756
15 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.181 1.759
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'42.520 2.098
17 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'42.905 2.483
18 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 1'43.120 2.698
19 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'43.260 2.838
20 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'44.437 4.015
21 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'44.736 4.314
22 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
