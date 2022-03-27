Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor

Felipe Drugovich took a dominant FIA Formula 2 feature race win in Saudi Arabia which has given him the championship lead.

Megan White
By:
F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver, who started on pole, resisted a challenge from Richard Verschoor at the start before breaking clear of DRS in the early stages.

Having started on the soft tyres, a smooth pitstop on lap nine to switch to Pirelli’s medium compound returned him to the track in 14th and retaining the net race lead.

Though a rapid Verschoor looked to be closing in on the last laps, the Brazilian held on to take his fourth series victory.

Verschoor, driving for Trident, sealed second place, where he started, with Jehan Daruvala’s incredible charge from 14th securing him the third podium place for Prema Racing.

Jake Hughes, who was stripped of his sprint race podium on Saturday after stewards found a “technical non-conformity” on his car, took fourth place for Van Amersfoort Racing after a dive past Armstrong round the final corner on lap 24.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Despite the chaos of Saturday’s sprint race, the feature race ran largely without incident.

There was a brief yellow flag on lap seven, as Theo Pourchaire lost gears on his ART, but was able to coax it back to the pits to retire. A last-lap yellow flag also came courtesy of a spin from Frederik Vesti at Turn 1, but did not interrupt running for most of the field.

Heartbreak came for sprint race winner Liam Lawson when he pitted from fourth, with a loose wheel ending his race.

Daruvala took seventh from Marcus Armstrong on lap 18, giving him net third place, with the Hitech driver struggling after an early pit stop and eventually finishing fifth.

Dennis Hauger led part of the race on his alternate strategy for Prema, staying out in front while the rest of the pack pitted.

He eventually stopped on lap 23 for the soft tyre, taking sixth place despite a huge lock up coming out of the pits.

Hauger had looked set to win Saturday’s sprint before a bizarre incident involving race control which left him in 12th place.

Jack Doohan, who was stripped of his third-place start after the team was unable to supply enough fuel from his car following qualifying, was forced to start at the back. But a long first stint, pitting on lap 24 for the soft tyres, allowed him to take ninth place, as well as the extra point for the fastest lap.

Charouz Racing driver Cem Bolukbasi was ruled out of the race after suffering a concussion during Friday’s practice session, while significant damage caused to Amaury Cordeel’s Van Amersfoort Racing-run car in a sprint race crash meant he was unable to participate.

F2 Saudi Arabia - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport  
2 20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 2.300
3 2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 15.300
4 24 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 19.100
5 7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 20.500
6 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 21.000
7 17 Ayumu Iwasa Japan Nissan e.dams 27.100
8 16 Israel Roy Nissany Japan Nissan e.dams 28.400
9 3 Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 28.800
10 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 32.100
11 22 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 32.600
12 6 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 37.600
13 21 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 38.200
14 12 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 42.300
15 15 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 47.600
16 14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 48.700
17 4 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 50.300
  9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix  
  5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin  
  10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1 Lap
View full results
shares
comments
FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
Previous article

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result Jeddah
FIA F2

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo handed three-place F1 grid penalty for impeding Ocon

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Bahrain Prime
FIA F2

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

More from
Felipe Drugovich
Drugovich heads sandstorm-truncated final day of F2 Bahrain test Bahrain March testing
FIA F2

Drugovich heads sandstorm-truncated final day of F2 Bahrain test

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit Sochi
FIA F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Sochi F2: Drugovich heads Boschung in practice Sochi
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Drugovich heads Boschung in practice

Latest news

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Saudi Arabia: Drugovich takes dominant win from Verschoor

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result
FIA F2 FIA F2

FIA explains rejection of Prema appeal into Jeddah F2 sprint result

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium
FIA F2 FIA F2

Hughes stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race podium

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson wins ahead of Vips in chaotic sprint race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.