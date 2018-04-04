Motorsport.com predicts the 2018 F2 season

It may have bid a fond farewell to the trusty GP2/11 in favour of the new halo-shod Dallara F2 2018 car, but there's little indication Formula 2 will be all that different in the second year since its rebranding.

The high-deg Pirelli tyres, ditched by F1 two years ago, are a favourite of F2 series boss Bruno Michel and thus remain, while the driver line-up is a familiar mixture of exciting rookies and deft-hand series stalwarts.

If there's an early favourite, it's sophomore racer Nyck de Vries by virtue of signing with the Prema team that took Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc to recent titles.

But the Dutchman is all but certain to face stern opposition not only from recurring cast featuring the likes of Artem Markelov and Nicholas Latifi, but also a star-studded of newcomers/F1 reserve drivers Lando Norris, George Russell and Jack Aitken.

Luca Ghiotto (Campos)

DG: Not challenging for the 2017 F2 title might have been disappointing for Ghiotto, if a bit unrealistic in retrospect, but fourth place was still a strong position. It will be tough for him to do better than that in 2018 unless Campos suddenly emerges as one of the stronger teams.

BV: Ghiotto's record in F2 should make him a title contender, but Campos has just had its worst campaign in the series since 2006. Can Esteban Ocon's GP3 title rival overcome the odds to capitalise on his experience and beat his less experienced opponents to the crown? It certainly won't be easy.

Nicholas Latifi (DAMS)

MS: Human nature being what it is, it’s easy to knock wealthy drivers. Latifi has the experience now, he has a huge turn of speed on his day, and should have a quick teammate in the form of Albon. Even so, I’d expect Latifi to narrowly head the DAMS attack.

DG: After a solid 2017 campaign, Latifi’s future in F1 doesn’t solely rely on his financial backing anymore but, with a fresh crop of star talent coming to F2 this year, it's hard to see him getting any closer to the title than he did in 2017.

Alexander Albon (DAMS)

JK: Assuming he gets to do the full season as expected, Albon is in a strong position to build on a solid but unspectacular rookie campaign with one of the series' leading outfits. A full-blown title assault may be a bridge too far, but expect multiple race wins and him to have the edge over Latifi.

VK: A genuine revelation in GP3 in 2016, Albon could find himself leading the extremely capable DAMS team – especially if teammate Nicholas Latifi is hampered by his disrupted pre-season.

5. Artem Markelov (Russian Time)

Top prediction - 2nd (PH)

VK: Markelov's as good as anyone at working with Pirelli's high-deg F2 tyres and yet has a distinctly aggressive style that's won him many admirers in the paddock. But the introduction of a mostly-new car means he simply won't benefit as much from his years of experience.

PH: Markelov’s experience stands him in good stead – he is a master of tyre preservation, particularly on soft rubber. He has to strike early and use his knowledge of the circuits and tyres before his rookie rivals catch up – Jolyon Palmer’s 2014 season can act as inspiration – and marry consistency to his speed, a key weakness last year.

4. Jack Aitken (ART Grand Prix)

Top prediction - 2nd (MS)

MS: Never as much in the limelight as Russell, never mind Norris, this hugely intelligent racer shares an ART awning once again with Russell for the step up from GP3. Based on 2017 you’d probably go for Russell again, but Aitken will be very close behind.

JK: As Aitken himself admits, 2018 represents that rarest of things in motorsport - a second chance. Up against Russell once again, there'll be no excuses if he's beaten for a second year in a row by the same person, no matter how talented that person may be.

BV: Beaten by teammate Russell last year, Aitken has proved very competitive in F2 testing, and the upcoming campaign is another opportunity to compare ART's Brits. The Renault reserve driver needs to get the upper hand if he wants to prove worthy of the French constructor's renewed trust.

PH: Aitken was a regular front-runner in GP3 once he got a handle on the series mid-2016, and reckons the move to higher machinery will suit his driving style. He’ll need to adapt quickly, but with ART, there’s little reason why he cannot contend for regular podiums and wins.

3. Lando Norris (Carlin)

Top prediction - 1st (BV)

MS: This is a very hard one to predict. Norris will win races, but unlike his F3 season, he is stepping into a Carlin team that has to evolve on its return to F2/GP2 level. That’s the big question mark, as you wonder whether the consistency will be there yet.

JK: Although new to the Pirelli tyres, it's qualifying pace rather than on long runs where Norris still feels he's not quite on top of his game. But, given the speed at which he's adapted to everything else in his young career, you get the feeling it won't take long before he's right up with the very best.

VK: Everything he's touched in open-wheel racing so far has turned to gold – but F2, with a semi-new team, is his biggest step by some margin. Will probably be the series' benchmark driver by the end of the season, but the jury's still out on the beginning.

DG: Leclerc has barely left F2, but the next wonderkid is already here. The Briton is destined to be one of the finest drivers of his generation and will challenge for wins in F2 from the get-go. Regardless of his final position, he’ll start gunning for an F1 seat very soon.

BV: Norris has the best junior formulae record of anyone I can remember with five titles in the five championships he's ever contested full-time. Nobody's perfect, and race starts might be the chink in his armour, but I can see him outshining all his rivals.

PH: Norris will undoubtedly be a contender, though expectations should be slightly tempered. He is the only one of the anticipated front-runners who has to adapt to Pirellis, and is with a team that missed 2017. Then again, I didn’t think Leclerc would win the title last year…

2. George Russell (ART Grand Prix)

Top prediction - 1st (MS, JK)

MS: He’s had a less stage-managed career than fellow Brit Norris – not necessarily always in the best team, in Russell’s case – but this is beneficial long-term. Has developed into a fast qualifier and feisty racer, willing to be rough where necessary. Will be tough to beat.

JK: Last year was the first time that Russell had been with the best team since his BRDC F4 days, but ART is not the dominant force in F2 that it is in GP3. Working together with teammate Aitken to improve the package early on will be key to fulfilling Mercedes' desire of a rookie title.

VK: It really is remarkable to think that Russell's single-seater career looked as good as over a couple of years ago. He's F1 material through and through – and, after underestimating the F2 chances of the reigning GP3 champion last year, I am not keen on repeating that mistake.

BV: Russell has clearly made a step up since joining the Mercedes junior programme. His title-winning GP3 campaign last year was impressive and he was duly rewarded with a reserve driver role at the Brackley-based team. Still, with ART Grand Prix, there's no reason why he can't do the job in F2.

PH: After a sketchy opening round, Russell steamed clear to clinch the GP3 title – averaging more points than predecessors Ocon and Leclerc. Mercedes’ next-in-line has been clear in his goal of competing for the crown in F2 – even if that is beyond him, he should emerge as the top rookie.

1. Nyck de Vries (Prema)

Top prediction - 1st (VK, DG, PH)

MS: He’s enjoyed McLaren patronage but the Dutchman has often struggled for budget. Not so this year. His backing from Jagonya Ayam has given him the plum Prema seat, and undisputed #1 status, but on the other hand he’ll have to steer all the development of the new car.

JK: While he’s unlikely to romp home like Leclerc did last year, de Vries has the talent and experience needed to make the most of his plum Prema seat. But F2's new car means that experience won't be as vital as once it was - and Leclerc has reset the bar for what can be expected of rookies, anyway.

VK: Already an on-and-off frontrunner in the series last year, and he'll now have the keys to a car prepared by Prema. There's no guarantee at all that the Italian team will retain its dominance of the past two years, but to bet against it feels borderline arrogant.

DG: It’s no coincidence Prema, the benchmark F2 team, picked de Vries as Leclerc’s successor. It will be incredibly difficult for the rapid Dutchman to emulate Leclerc’s success from last year, but he is the pre-season favourite and anything but the title would be a disappointment.

BV: De Vries has raced in four major single-seater series in the last four years and has always been quite competitive. He's now joined Prema, who won both drivers' titles since it joined the series, so he's truly got everything he needs to make an impression this year.

PH: De Vries’ junior career has flattered to deceive – and 2018 is surely the last chance saloon. He impressed with Rapax and Racing Engineering last year, and seventh in the standings belied his pure pace. Now with Prema, and with a year under his belt, there are no more excuses.

Champion's view

By Charles Leclerc

For Nyck, it's his second year in the category and I think more downforce in the car will fit his driving style. And obviously he's with the right team also - working with Prema taught me a huge amount - so I'm pretty sure he will do a big step. So he'll definitely be one of the main contenders of this year.

Then Albon. I think, last year has been a bit of a messy year, but I think he's one of the, if not the most talented driver in F2, so I'm pretty sure that if he puts everything together, he will also be fighting right up there.

It was pretty difficult for me to choose for the third one between Russell and Norris. I think Russell is the type of guy that probably more downforce will fit more to his driving style. And he's quite aggressive in the race, and also clever.

He has adapted quite quickly to GP3 with the Pirelli tyres, he has already one year of experience with Pirelli tyres - which Lando doesn't have - so he will probably struggle less in the first races.

Prediction: 1. de Vries, 2. Albon, 3. Russell

Full predictions:

