FIA F2 / Monza News

F2 Monza: Drugovich crowned champion as Vips wins sprint race

Felipe Drugovich clinched the FIA Formula 2 title in Monza despite a first-lap retirement from the sprint race, with Juri Vips taking the victory.

Megan White
By:
F2 Monza: Drugovich crowned champion as Vips wins sprint race
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver's race was ended at Turn 5 after a collision with Amaury Cordeel broke his suspension.

But with title rival Theo Pourchaire finishing in last place, having run wide on lap 14 as he tried to pass Liam Lawson for tenth before receiving a penalty, Drugovich took the title.

He is the first Brazilian to win the main feeder series title since Bruno Junqueira took the F3000 title in 2000.

Vips started third for Hitech behind Frederik Vesti (ART) and Logan Sargeant, with the Carlin driver having a poor start and dropping behind the leading trio, with Ayumu Iwasa moving up to third.

Drugovich's contact with Cordeel ended his race at Turn 5, leaving him to return to the pitlane to watch the title battle unfold.

Further back, Olli Caldwell (Campos) and Charouz driver Tatiana Calderon crashed at Turn 2 in an incident which will be investigated after the race, prompting a safety car.

As racing resumed, Vips snatched the lead from Vesti at Turn 1, which he held until the end.

Pourchaire lined up 14th and had failed to make any headway in the first few laps, waiting until lap four to make a move past Marino Sato for 13th. He made it past Ralph Boschung at Ascari later in the lap, up to 12th.

The following lap, David Beckmann, Cordeel and Liam Lawson were embroiled in a battle for ninth, with Pourchaire then clearing Cordeel for 11th out of the second chicane.

Vips was 1.4s clear of Vesti by lap six, ahead of Iwasa, Sargeant and Prema's Jehan Daruvala.

Clement Novalak (MP Motorsport) and Boschung made contact the following lap, with Novalak suffering a broken wing while the Campos driver's race was ended.

Armstrong took sixth from Verschoor at the inside of Parabolica, while up ahead Daruvala made it past Iwasa into third, with Sargeant dropping behind the pair. Iwasa continued to fall down the order, finishing the race in 16th.

Pourchaire's luck went from bad to worse on lap 14 as he ran wide onto the gravel at Turn 2 while attempting a move on Lawson, dropping him to 17th before he was handed a five-second penalty for causing the collision.

Verschoor made it up to fifth the following lap as Armstrong followed him through while Iwasa faltered, as Lawson passed Beckmann for ninth at Turn 4.

The order in the midfield continued to swap and change as Doohan made it past Iwasa for seventh at Parabolica, while a struggling Pourchaire cleared Calan Williams for 16th.

Lawson then passed Iwasa under braking at Turn 1 for eighth, before Beckmann and Hauger also passed the DAMS driver as he made a mistake at Turn 2, before also being handed a five-second penalty.

Lawson and Doohan tussled for seventh at Turn 4, but the Carlin driver held off his Virtuosi rival to take sixth.

Vesti held on to take second, his first podium since Paul Ricard, while Daruvala finished third in his seventh podium of the season.

Sargeant took fourth, having lined up second, while Richard Verschoor finished fifth for Trident ahead of Lawson and Doohan. Beckmann, Dennis Hauger and Armstrong rounded off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP  
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1.000
3 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 7.600
4 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 9.000
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 9.400
6 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 13.100
7 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 13.300
8 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 14.300
9 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 14.700
10 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 17.600
11 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 19.100
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22.600
13 Italy Luca Ghiotto France DAMS 24.100
14 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 24.600
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 25.900
16 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 28.100
17 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 30.300
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing  
  France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing  
  Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
View full results
