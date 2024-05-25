F2 Monaco: Maiden win for Barnard in chaotic sprint race
Taylor Barnard took his maiden F2 victory in the Monaco sprint race, winning by a commanding margin in a chaotic race.
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
Monaco - Sprint race
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|18
|
1'39.237
|121.055
|2
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|18
|
+0.601
1'39.838
|0.601
|120.326
|3
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|16
|
+0.901
1'40.138
|0.300
|119.966
|4
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|13
|
+1.374
1'40.611
|0.473
|119.402
|5
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|20
|
+1.509
1'40.746
|0.135
|119.242
|6
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|20
|
+1.638
1'40.875
|0.129
|119.089
|7
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|9
|
+1.727
1'40.964
|0.089
|118.984
|8
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|19
|
+2.144
1'41.381
|0.417
|118.495
|9
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|19
|
+2.445
1'41.682
|0.301
|118.144
|10
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|19
|
+2.498
1'41.735
|0.053
|118.083
|View full results
