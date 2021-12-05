Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win
FIA F2 / Jeddah News

F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt

By:

The Formula 2 Championship feature race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been suspended following a frightening start line shunt involving Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi. 

F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt

The race lasted a matter of mere seconds as a stalled Pourchaire was collected by the unsighted Enzo Fittipaldi, triggering a huge crash on the start/finish straight. 

Oscar Piastri managed to covert his pole position into a lead before officials red flagged the race to allow medical crews to attend to Fittipaldi and Pourchaire. The condition of the drivers involved is unknown at this stage, but officials have elected to restart the race. 

There was a further incident at Turn 3 before the red flags flew, but all cars involved were able to make it back to the pits. 

The incident arrived after a 40 minute delay to the start of the race initially caused by track repairs between Turns 12-15 after barriers were damaged in the earlier Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East race.

It resulted in the cars having navigate the circuit in the opposite direction to navigate from the paddock to the pit lane. 

A race rescheduled race time was issued, then two minutes later the session was aborted as confusion reigned, before cars eventually emerged on the grid ready for a race start.

Clement Novalak missed the start after stalling his MP Motorsport machine as the field started the formation lap. 

The field returned to the pit lane after the red flag was deployed following the start-line crash. Drivers climbed out of the cars while race control eventually determined the race would be restarted at 1845 local time. 

The previous two F2 races at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit were halted by opening lap incidents that triggered the Safety Car.

In race one, the field managed to navigate the first two turns unscathed but the clean running only lasted until Turn 4 when debutant Olli Caldwell appeared to make contact with Guilherme Samaia, firing the Brazilian into the inside wall. The out of control Charouz driver then tagged an innocent Marino Sato into a spin, also putting the Trident machine out of the race.

Saturday’s second sprint race was halted when F2 rookie Clement Novalak locked up lost control of his MP Motorsport car which swiped race one winner Marcus Armstrong, sending the New Zealander into a spin at Turn 1. 

While this incident was unfolding Guilherme Samaia had nowhere to go to avoid Ralph Boschung and found the outside wall, with Alessio Deledda also caught up in the clash.

shares
comments
F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win
Previous article

F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash Hyundai November testing
WRC

Neuville and Wydaeghe released from hospital after WRC test crash

F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers Prime
WRC

How WRC legend Ogier will be remembered by his peers

Latest news

F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Feature race suspended after start line shunt

F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Piastri edges closer to title after Race 2 win

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble
Video Inside
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong claims maiden win as Zhou hits trouble

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"
FIA F2 FIA F2

Piastri labels Jeddah circuit "Silverstone with concrete walls"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place on the F1 grid

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Prime

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books Prime

How F1 hopeful Pourchaire is re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype.

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Prime

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends.

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.