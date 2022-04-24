Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race
FIA F2 / Imola News

F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out

Theo Pourchaire took victory in the FIA Formula 2 feature race in Imola, claiming the net lead after a heartbreaking crash by leader Roy Nissany.

Megan White
By:
F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out
Listen to this article

The Frenchman, who started in seventh for ART Grand Prix, had a great start and made it past a startline crash from Prema's Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan (Virtuosi) to claim fifth by the first corner.

After pitting for medium tyres, he passed Campos Racing's Ralph Boschung for net second place on lap 19, before Nissany crashed out two laps later, handing Pourchaire the lead, which he held onto until the chequered flag.

Having started in 15th, Enzo Fittipaldi kept his nose clean amid a much interrupted race before claiming net second place from Boschung just four laps from the end to take his maiden series podium for Charouz Racing System.

Poleman Juri Vips suffered a poor start in his Hitech-run car, sliding down the order, before Hauger and Doohan's collision off the line prompted the first safety car and forced both rookies' retirements.

A great start from Nissany, who lined up sixth, put him into the lead, with Boschung in second and DAMS' Ayumu Iwasa in third heading into the first tour.

The top four pitted under the first safety car period, leaving Prema's Jehan Daruvala out front on the alternate strategy, having started on the medium compound.

While the Indian driver held the actual lead, Nissany ran out front of those who had already pitted, but crashed out at the final corner, ending his chance to take a maiden series victory and prompting a virtual safety car.

Daruvala pitted on lap 26, emerging into 14th, while second-placed Armstrong followed suit the next lap but suffered a poor pitstop, with a rear right problem leaving his wheels spinning on the jack.

With five laps remaining, Felipe Drugovich led for MP Motorsport from Marino Sato (Virtuosi) and Campos' Ollie Caldwell, with none of the three having pitted, and Pourchaire with the net lead in fourth place.

Logan Sargeant had been running in net third for Carlin, passing Boschung for second place on lap 31, but a mistake at Variante Alta dropped him behind the Campos driver and a charging Fittipaldi. The Williams junior eventually finished in seventh.

Seconds later, the Charouz driver took his chance to pass Boschung around the outside of Tamburello to claim his first series podium, leaving Boschung in third as Sargeant dropped down the order.

A crash from Carlin's Liam Lawson out of Acque Minerali prompted the final safety car period on lap 32, with the field following the Aston Martin until the chequered flag.

Clement Novalak took fourth place for MP Motorsport, with Iwasa in fifth and Frederik Vesti in sixth for ART Grand Prix.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 0.300
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 0.700
4 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.400
5 Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1.800
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 2.100
7 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 2.500
8 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3.200
9 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 4.100
10 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.300
11 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 4.800
12 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 5.000
13 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 6.200
14 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 6.700
15 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 7.200
16 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 7.700
17 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1'21.400
  New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin  
  Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS  
  Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP  
  Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing  
  Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam  
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race
Previous article

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race
Load comments
Megan White More from
Megan White
F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Stanek claims maiden victory with late Bearman pass

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race Imola
FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime
FIA F2

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

Latest news

F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Pourchaire takes victory after Nissany crashes out

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Armstrong snatches lead at start to win sprint race

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over Iwasa after stoppage
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Imola: Vips romps to pole over Iwasa after stoppage

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola
FIA F3 FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Prime

How Piastri could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.