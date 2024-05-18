All Series
FIA F2 Imola
Race report

F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last-lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

Franco Colapinto became Formula 2's sixth winner of the 2024 season in a sprint race bookended by drama at Imola. 

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Kush Maini, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Argentinian, however, is facing an investigation for an incident early in the race.

MP Motorsport driver Colapinto pulled off an on-the-edge last-lap manoeuvre to snatch the first victory of the season from Paul Aron, who instead had to settle for a third second-place result of the campaign.

Following an error from Aron at Rivazza on the penultimate lap, Colapinto drew level along the start straight before banging wheels into Tamburello in a move that saw Aron dip a wheel into the gravel.

Believing himself to have been forced off the track, Aron questioned the legality of the move on the radio.

Although the move was noted by the stewards, no further action was deemed necessary, providing an answer to his question.

While this provided some entertainment, the only other action of note came at Tamburello on lap one, where five cars were forced to retire with crash damage.

The initial trigger for this was a dreadful start for Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who dropped from sixth to 12th.

But the real catalyst for mayhem came when Roman Stanek tagged Dennis Hauger into a spin, causing Joshua Durksen to brake in avoidance, an action which left Enzo Fittipaldi and Isack Hadjar with nowhere to go. Significant damage was sustained by all cars involved.

Colapinto was also deemed to have been involved in the incident by the stewards, who will look into the incident specifically involving the Argentinian, Hadjar and Stanek after the race.

With just 17 cars running, the action resumed on lap six with Aron, who had climbed from third to first in the initial run to Tamburello on lap one, leading Franco Colapinto and Amaury Cordeel.

As the comparatively calm action resumed, penalties began to filter through from the stewards' office as Pepe Marti was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for a "starting procedure infringement", a sanction he served at the end of lap 11.

Following his poor start, there was also further pain for Antonelli, as the Prema driver now faces a post-race investigation for a safety car infringement.

After a long period of follow-the-leader style racing, Maloney finally made his way onto the podium on lap 23, mimicking Aron's earlier move on Cordeel by sweeping around the outside at Tamburello.

This was Colapinto's first F2 win and he became the sixth different winner from the opening seven races of 2024. By finishing ahead of Maloney, Aron cut the Barbadian's championship lead to 13 points.

Post-race, Taylor Barnard was disqualified from the results for not engaging the start set-up procedure, denying the McLaren F1 junior and the PHM squad their first points in F2. Richard Verschoor has been promoted to seventh while Kush Maini picked up the final points place in eighth.

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 25

-

            
2
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
 17 25

+1.700

1.7

 1.700          
3 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 25

+6.600

6.6

 4.900          
4 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 25

+8.100

8.1

 1.500          
5 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 25

+11.100

11.1

 3.000          
6
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 25

+11.500

11.5

 0.400          
7
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
 25 25

+11.900

11.9

 0.400          
8 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 25

+14.200

14.2

 2.300          
9 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 25

+16.300

16.3

 2.100          
10 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 25

+17.400

17.4

 1.100          
11 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 25

+18.200

18.2

 0.800          
12 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 25

+18.900

18.9

 0.700          
13 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 25

+19.300

19.3

 0.400          
14 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 25

+19.700

19.7

 0.400          
15 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 25

+20.000

20.0

 0.300          
16 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 25

+20.500

20.5

 0.500          
17
P. Martí Campos Racing
 21 25

+55.600

55.6

 35.100          
dnf Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 24

 

         Retirement  
dnf Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 24

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Sam Hall
