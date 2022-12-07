Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Calderon: ‘All options open’ for 2023 after IndyCar sojourn
FIA F2 News

F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team

Zane Maloney has joined the Red Bull Junior Team ahead of his maiden Formula 2 campaign next year.

Megan White
By:
F2 graduate Maloney joins Red Bull Junior Team
Listen to this article

The Barbadian driver, who finished as runner-up in FIA Formula 3 in 2022, made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

He will also serve as one of the Formula 1 team’s reserve drivers.

It is not yet known who he will drive for in 2023, but he took part in the Abu Dhabi post-season test with Carlin, alongside fellow Red Bull junior Enzo Fittipaldi.

Maloney wrote: “I am thrilled to announce that I will be a part of the Red Bull Racing Junior Team and F1 Reserve Driver in 2023.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and support, and look forward to getting the season started.”

Maloney had a hugely successful rookie F3 season, taking three wins and four podiums to finish second for Trident, including three consecutive feature race victories to end the season.

He confirmed ahead of the Abu Dhabi weekend, where he made his F2 debut in place of Calan Williams, that he would not remain with Trident for next year.

He was unable to finish in the points during the season finale, finishing 15th and 16th in the sprint and feature races, but said he had been primarily hoping for a clean weekend.

Zane Maloney, Trident

Zane Maloney, Trident

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Maloney’s F3 success came off the back of a fourth-place finish in Formula Regional European Championship in 2021, where he drove for R-ace GP.

He was also the 2019 British F4 champion in his first year in single-seaters.

He is the second new Red Bull junior to be announced in recent months after Fittipaldi’s place in the academy was confirmed in November.

The Brazilian, whose older brother Pietro Fittipaldi is reserve driver for the Haas Formula 1 team, broke the news over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend.

The pair will join Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa, 2021 F3 champion Dennis Hauger and Jehan Daruvala in representing the F1 team in F2 as Liam Lawson moves to Super Formula.

It is also thought that Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford, who drove for Hitech in the post-season test, will graduate next season.

shares
comments
Calderon: ‘All options open’ for 2023 after IndyCar sojourn
Previous article

Calderon: ‘All options open’ for 2023 after IndyCar sojourn
Megan White More from
Megan White
W Series champion Chadwick gets Indy NXT seat with Andretti
Indy Lights

W Series champion Chadwick gets Indy NXT seat with Andretti

Doohan gets second F2 season with Virtuosi, Cordeel replaces Sato
FIA F2

Doohan gets second F2 season with Virtuosi, Cordeel replaces Sato

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Latest news

ADAC reveals 2023 DTM plans after takeover
DTM DTM

ADAC reveals 2023 DTM plans after takeover

The ADAC has revealed how it plans to run the DTM in 2023 after taking over the running of the championship from previous owner ITR.

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA formally outlaws Mercedes slot-gap separator trick

The FIA has now formally banned a front wing trick that Mercedes considered this season before it was advised it could fall foul of Formula 1’s regulations.

Bolukbasi weighing up F2 and Super Formula for 2023
Super Formula Super Formula

Bolukbasi weighing up F2 and Super Formula for 2023

Cem Bolukbasi says he is weighing up offers from both Formula 2 and Super Formula for the 2023 season, after his unexpected call-up to this week’s Suzuka test.

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 December weekend?
General General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 December weekend?

The final race of the season in Stock Car Brasil will take place at Interlagos this weekend, while the much-anticipated SuperEnduro kicks off the new season in Poland, an event only available to Premium subscribers. An endurance classic, the Gulf 12 Hours, also returns to Motorsport.tv, live and free from Abu Dhabi.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss Prime

The next steps for Pourchaire after an F2 title miss

Theo Pourchaire entered the 2022 Formula 2 season a firm favourite for the title after remaining with ART Grand Prix for a second season. But an unexpected charge from Felipe Drugovich and MP Motorsport meant the Frenchman was forced to settle for second. What went wrong for the Sauber protege, and where does he go from here?

FIA F2
Nov 17, 2022
The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Prime

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.

FIA F2
Nov 5, 2022
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Motorsport.com how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders Prime

Logan Sargeant: Carrying America's F1 hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015.

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.