Pourchaire stripped of France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
FIA F2 / Paul Ricard Race report

F2 France: Iwasa dominates feature race for maiden series win

Ayumu Iwasa dominated the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Paul Ricard to take his maiden series victory by over eight seconds.

Megan White
By:
F2 France: Iwasa dominates feature race for maiden series win
Listen to this article

Despite being passed by Jack Doohan for the lead off the line, the DAMS driver reclaimed the front spot at the North chicane on lap 1 before building a huge lead over his rivals.

A quick pitstop helped his charge to victory, and the Japanese driver put no foot wrong in the second stage, holding off Theo Pourchaire to take his first series win.

Pourchaire took second at his home race for ART, moving past Doohan on lap 15 and keeping the Australian behind him, despite a close call with the Virtuosi driver spinning on lap 20.

Teammate Frederik Vesti held off a charging Felipe Drugovich for third.

Lining up fourth, Doohan claimed the lead off the line up the inside, running ahead of Iwasa and Logan Sargeant.

But the Japanese driver took charge of the race on the first lap before an early safety car courtesy of contact between Marcus Armstrong and Dennis Hauger at Turn 12, ending the Hitech driver's race and prompting a safety car.

Racing resumed on Lap 6, with Liam Lawson claiming seventh from Drugovich down the inside of Turn 1, while out front Iwasa had built up over a second gap to Doohan.

MP Motorsport's Clement Novalak was first to dive into the pits on Lap 7, taking the soft tyres, before several other drivers followed over the next few laps.

Pourchaire pitted for the hard tyres on Lap 10 and emerged in 12th on track, leading those who had pitted, before Doohan and Drugovich followed suit three laps later.

The Frenchman made it past Doohan the following lap, taking advantage of the latter's cold tyres to move into net second.

Heartbreak came for Sargeant during his pitstop, with an engine issue ending his race having been running in the podium places and handing Pourchaire second in the drivers' standings.

But the Australian fought back, mounting a challenge at the North chicane with 10 laps remaining, before spinning across the kerb and losing his position to Vesti.

By that point, Iwasa had built up a lead of 4.7s to Pourchaire, who escaped contact with Doohan.

Jehan Daruvala took two positions in as many laps in the late stages to move up to seventh, passing Richard Verschoor and Roy Nissany.

Doohan was facing pressure from charging championship leader Drugovich by the final four laps, the Brazilian eventually making it past at Turn 8 on Lap 27.

More bad luck came for Verschoor, running in eighth, on the final lap, as his Trident car suffered a terminal technical issue and he came to a stop on the main straight.

Drugovich settled for fourth, with Doohan taking fifth having led at the start. Lawson took sixth as Carlin's only finisher, with Daruvala and Nissany rounding off the points.

Drugovich continues to lead the standings with five rounds remaining, while Pourchaire reclaims second after Sargeant's DNF.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS  
2 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 8.600
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 9.800
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.200
5 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 16.000
6 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 19.600
7 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 27.500
8 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 32.800
9 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 36.500
10 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37.600
11 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 40.200
12 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 45.500
13 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 46.400
14 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 48.500
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 49.000
16 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.100
17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident  
  Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
  United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin  
  Spain Roberto Merhi Spain Campos Racing  
  New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP  
  Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi  
View full results
Pourchaire stripped of France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
Previous article

Pourchaire stripped of France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash
Latest news

F2 France: Iwasa dominates feature race for maiden series win
FIA F2

F2 France: Iwasa dominates feature race for maiden series win

Ayumu Iwasa dominated the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Paul Ricard to take his maiden series victory by over eight seconds.

