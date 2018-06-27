No use "pointing fingers" over car issues, F2 teams say

Leading Formula 2 teams have called on people not to “point fingers” at the series, as its new-for-2018 car continues to have reliability and starting issues.

Despite assurances that problems would be solved, the car has a tricky clutch which is still causing drivers to stall, while frequent throttle sensor breakages are ruling drivers out of contention.

Lando Norris had his lead in the championship cut after the Paul Ricard feature race last weekend by a stall, while DAMS driver Alexander Albon and ART Grand Prix’s George Russell both had throttle sensors break.

Artem Markelov, who had been second in the standings entering Paul Ricard, stalled in both races.

F2 has fixed one problem relating to the clutch, and technical boss Didier Perrin told Motorsport.com in Paul Ricard that there were “major concerns”, but that they were working hard to solve them.

ART team principal Sebastien Philippe and Albon’s DAMS chief Francois Sicard have called for calm in helping to solve the issues.

“We have pretty good communication with the technical people,” said Sicard.

“It’s useless to shout. We are trying to fix the problems.

“We had the problem [Albon, throttle sensor] yesterday and for sure we missed the opportunity to do a good result.

“But for sure we are trying to move forward and everybody is trying to understand and fix the problem. It’s damaging and frustrating, but it’s motor racing.

“Also, consider some of the problems have been solved. Some things have been solved and there are some new things. I hope we fix it for Austria [next weekend].”

Russell's ART teammate Jack Aitken had the same throttle sensor problem in Monaco, which ruled him out of a podium fight.

ART’s Philippe added: “It’s motor racing. It’s a shame, but there’s no point complaining.

“Everybody is working hard. It’s so easy to point fingers, but we are all working hard."