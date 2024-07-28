All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Race report
FIA F2 Spa-Francorchamps

F2 Belgium: Hadjar takes crucial win, Aron struck by mechanical failure

Hadjar has taken a fourth win to tighten his grip on the 2024 Formula 2 title

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Isack Hadjar, Campos Racing, leads Gabriel Bortoleto, Invicta Racing

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar extended his Formula 2 championship lead with a dominant performance in the Belgian feature race.

After engaging in battle under DRS with primary title rival Paul Aron (Hitech) in the early stages, Campos driver Hadjar recovered from a slow stop to press home his advantage after the pitstops.

But as Aron’s challenge faded, the Frenchman was forced to instead focus on Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta), who entered the round third in the standings.

Despite having DRS advantage for a sustained period in the closing stages, Bortoleto was unable to make a move as he reported graining on his tyres and finished 2.9s back.

Hadjar’s grip on the title further tightened on the final lap as Aron, who had been set to finish third, crawled to a halt on the Kemmel Straight with a reliability issue. Aron’s points deficit now stands at 41 heading into the summer break.

The race got off to a frantic start as Haas-bound Oliver Bearman and Campos driver Pepe Marti made contact after the pair made lightening starts. Zane Maloney (Rodin) made an awful launch and was caught in the middle as the trio arrived at La Source, with Bearman fired left into Marti and both destined for retirement.

Before the safety car was deployed, Hadjar was able to pass Bortoleto for second, leaving him behind only polesitter Aron.

Less than a lap after being withdrawn, the safety car was back out again, this after Victor Martins was unable to avoid Rafael Villagómez’s Van Amersfoort Racing car as it spun back across the track at Les Combes.

With no further interruptions, the tyre strategy was left to play out unaffected. Aron triggered the stops from the leading bunch moments after being passed into Les Combes to Hadjar, who followed suit one lap later in switching from soft to medium tyres.

Stopping after the lead pair, Bortoleto expected to have an advantage in the final laps, but after being stuck in the dirty air of Hadjar’s Campos, this failed to transpire.

As Aron slowed on the final tour, DAMS driver Jack Crawford was promoted for an unlikely podium, with sprint race winner and Williams junior Zak O’Sullivan fourth having started 10th.

As Hadjar’s championship lead grows, Bortoleto moves clear of Aron into second, trailing by 37 points.

Finishing sixth, Maloney’s title hopes are beginning to fade with a 59-point margin to recover.

F2 Belgium - Feature Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 25

-

     2      
2
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
 10 25

+2.900

2.9

 2.900   2      
3 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 25

+12.000

12.0

 9.100   2      
4 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 25

+13.700

13.7

 1.700   2      
5 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 25

+19.300

19.3

 5.600   2      
6 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 25

+21.200

21.2

 1.900   2      
7 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 25

+21.800

21.8

 0.600   2      
8 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 25

+25.300

25.3

 3.500   2      
9 Italy A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam 4 25

+31.800

31.8

 6.500   2      
10
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
 24 25

+32.400

32.4

 0.600   2      
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title

F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title

FIA F3
Spa-Francorchamps
F3 Belgium: Voisin takes maiden victory in feature, Prema secures teams title
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull would’ve fought for Belgian GP win without penalty

Verstappen: Red Bull would’ve fought for Belgian GP win without penalty

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull would’ve fought for Belgian GP win without penalty
Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification

Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Belgian GP winner Russell now faces disqualification
F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Ferrari’s Spa result “worse than expected” with Mercedes quicker - Leclerc

Ferrari’s Spa result “worse than expected” with Mercedes quicker - Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Ferrari’s Spa result “worse than expected” with Mercedes quicker - Leclerc

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global