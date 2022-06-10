Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku News

F2 Baku: Vips claims pole after Iwasa crash causes red flag

Juri Vips snatched his second FIA Formula 2 pole position of the year in Baku, improving on his second run to take the top spot.

Megan White
By:
F2 Baku: Vips claims pole after Iwasa crash causes red flag
Listen to this article

The Estonian driver, who said after the lap that he “thought he completely missed it [pole],” set a 1m53.762s to top the timesheet after a red flag disrupted running.

Vips took advantage of clear air in the middle sector, making up four-tenths on his previous lap to claim the front spot for Sunday’s feature race, having been sitting in sixth.

As a result, he pipped 2021 polesitter Liam Lawson, who had been fourth before the final runs, by 0.163s.

Dennis Hauger took his personal best qualifying result with a third for Prema, but the rookie is under investigation for an unsafe release in front of Roy Nissany as the field left the pits for the final runs.

Jake Hughes was first out the pits for Van Amersfoort Racing, putting in a 1m56.556s as the first flying lap on the board.

Ayumu Iwasa topped the timesheet on his first attempt for DAMS, setting a 1m54.483s straight out the box, just two-tenths off Lawson’s 2021 pole lap, a 1m54.2s.

With the first flying laps complete, Iwasa led from Hauger, who was 0.6s off the pace, with championship leader Felipe Drugovich in third for MP Motorsport, 0.1s behind the rookie.

The yellow flags were waved in sector one 10 minutes into the session after Ralph Boschung, returning from injury, went deep into Turn 3 in his Campos Racing-run car.

Marcus Armstrong was next to set a quick lap for Hitech, going second quickest with a 1m54.487s, just 0.004s off Iwasa, while Drugovich remained in third having improved on his earlier attempt.

The field pitted at the halfway mark, emerging with 11 minutes left on the clock for their second runs.

But the red flag was thrown with just under six minutes remaining after Iwasa ran into the wall on the exit of Turn 3, his front right wheel colliding with the barriers.

Once running resumed, it was a mad dash to the line for the field, with Hauger released into the path of Nissany as the pack headed out on track.

Richard Verschoor briefly claimed the top spot, with a 1m54.029s taking him to the top of the timesheet having been sat in 11th place.

But as the times tumbled, he was knocked down to sixth place, with Vips taking the top spot.

Hauger briefly slotted into second, having taken advantage of the tow from Calan Williams, before he was demoted by Lawson, with Armstrong taking fourth place.

Drugovich will line up fifth, with Carlin’s Logan Sargeant in seventh.

Hughes will start on pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Frederik Vesti lining up second for ART Grand Prix and Prema’s Jehan Daruvala in third.

FIA F2 Baku qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'53.762  
2 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'53.925 0.163
3 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 11 1'53.973 0.211
4 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'53.977 0.215
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'54.000 0.238
6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 13 1'54.029 0.267
7 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'54.194 0.432
8 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'54.201 0.439
9 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 12 1'54.247 0.485
10 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 13 1'54.356 0.594
11 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'54.363 0.601
12 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 12 1'54.440 0.678
13 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 8 1'54.483 0.721
14 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 12 1'54.727 0.965
15 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'54.732 0.970
16 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'54.738 0.976
17 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 13 1'55.010 1.248
18 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 11 1'55.140 1.378
19 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 12 1'55.321 1.559
20 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 13 1'55.456 1.694
21 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'55.732 1.970
22 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 12 1'56.247 2.485
View full results

 

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis Silverstone
FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Baku Prime
FIA F2

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer Baku
FIA F2

Bolukbasi fined after paddock altercation between father, Nissany's trainer

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Prime

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Motorsport.com how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017 Prime

How Drugovich plans on becoming Brazil's first F1 driver since 2017

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver reveals how he ended up back on the grid after what he thought would be his last year in the series, and shares his F1 aspirations.

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Prime

Dennis Hauger: The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him.

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Prime

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

DAMS has been one of the most prolific teams below Formula 1 since its foundation in 1989, launching 32 drivers into grand prix racing. Following the team's sale to ex-F1 racer Charles Pic, formally closing the book on the ownership of the Driot family, Motorsport.com picks out its 10 best drivers during their spell with the team.

FIA F2
Feb 27, 2022
Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Prime

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

After a disappointing 2021, Marcus Armstrong is returning to FIA Formula 2 for another shot at the title in 2022 with Hitech – this time without the backing of Ferrari. This year, he says, he’s ready to give it his all in a last-shot bid to reach Formula 1.

FIA F2
Feb 19, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Prime

Oscar Piastri: The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot.

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum? Prime

What next for "too politically incorrect" for F1 Ticktum?

Having by his own admission "blown my chances" of reaching Formula 1, Dan Ticktum is facing an uncertain future. A driver of unquestioned ability who has at times been his own worst enemy, can he apply his lessons and rebuild his career hopes?

FIA F2
Sep 30, 2021
