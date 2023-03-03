Subscribe
FIA F2 / Bahrain Qualifying report

F2 Bahrain: Pourchaire blitzes to pole by 0.75s over Martins

Theo Pourchaire clinched pole position for the opening Formula 2 round of the season in Bahrain, marking his second series pole for ART Grand Prix.

Megan White
By:
The Frenchman, who finished second in the drivers’ standings last year, put in a stunning lap to finish qualifying 0.7s clear of team-mate Victor Martins, who lines up second on his debut.

Having led practice earlier in the day, the championship favourite put in a 1m40.903s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race at the Sakhir Circuit.

Despite being in his third F2 season, it was just his second pole, the first having come in Monaco 2021.

Reigning F3 champion Martins will line up second for his debut F2 feature race, with Richard Verschoor in third for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Ralph Boschung took an early lead for Campos Racing, with his first flying lap a 1m42.010s before he was quickly demoted by Alfa Romeo F1 reserve driver Pourchaire, who went almost 0.5s quicker.

DAMS rookie Arthur Leclerc slotted into third place, with a 1m42.212s, before he was quickly demoted by Alpine Academy member Martins.

Fellow Alpine junior Jack Doohan, who enters the season as a title favourite, found clean air in a bid to find more time and went fourth quickest for Invicta Virtuosi Racing with a 1m42.112s.

But the risk failed to pay off for the Australian, who finished sixth in the standings last year, as he finished the session in 17th place behind Invicta Virtuosi Racing team-mate Amaury Cordeel.

As the pack emerged with fresh soft tyres, rookie Kush Maini went second fastest for Campos, with a 1m41.927s, before he was quickly demoted by Verschoor, 0.1s quicker.

Pourchaire then put in his pole-clinching lap, with his team-mate slotting in to second, with the rest of the field unable to match ART’s superior qualifying pace.

MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger, who won the F3 title in 2021, will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Frederik Vesti in fifth, having moved back to Prema from ART for 2023.

Maini starts sixth, with the DAMS pair of Ayumu Iwasa and Leclerc in seventh and eighth respectively.

Boschung will line up on reverse-grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with Trident rookie Roman Stanek behind him.

F2 Bahrain qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'40.903  
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'41.654 0.751
3 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'41.803 0.900
4 Norway Dennis Hauger Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'41.831 0.928
5 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.897 0.994
6 India Kush Maini Spain Campos Racing 1'41.927 1.024
7 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 1'41.934 1.031
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc France DAMS 1'41.973 1.070
9 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'41.988 1.085
10 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'42.010 1.107
11 India Jehan Daruvala Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.017 1.114
12 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'42.026 1.123
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Rodin Carlin 1'42.049 1.146
14 France Isack Hadjar Hitech Pulse-Eight 1'42.092 1.189
15 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1'42.092 1.189
16 United States Juan Manuel Correa Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'42.109 1.206
17 Australia Jack Doohan Invicta Virtuosi Racing 1'42.112 1.209
18 Barbados Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 1'42.185 1.282
19 United States Jak Crawford Hitech Pulse-Eight 1'42.234 1.331
20 United States Brad Benavides PHM Racing by Charouz 1'42.493 1.590
21 Israel Roy Nissany PHM Racing by Charouz 1'42.502 1.599
22 France Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'42.570 1.667
